Delegates Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, and Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, are inviting residents to send their input about the provider Suddenlink directly to them at cableconcerns@wvhouse.gov.
“In keeping with our work to make providers aware of the needs of our constituents, we are pleased to announce the creation of cableconcerns@wvhouse.gov as a clearinghouse for any West Virginian who has been unable to resolve their concerns with Suddenlink through more traditional channels,” said Linville in a press release on Monday.
Linville is chairman of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure.
“Concerns sent to this email address will allow Delegate Bates, my staff with the Committee on Technology and Infrastructure and I to monitor, track and follow up on those concerns with this provider,” Linville said in a press release. “And it also will provide us with valuable information going forward as we craft legislation, host hearings and work to better advance broadband infrastructure throughout the state.”
Linville recently announced he will lead a broadband caucus, open to legislators from both parties from both the House and the Senate. This group, according to Linville’s and Bates’ press release, will ensure that not only are West Virginians’ connectivity concerns properly addressed, but also that the influx of federal money being directed to improve broadband serves its intended purpose.
Bates said after sharing his own personal struggles with Suddenlink publicly, he’s been inundated with similar stories from his community.
West Virginians are encouraged to share concerns about customer service and billing problems as well as problems with service coverage.
Linville said the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure has requested Suddenlink appear at a January hearing to present and field questions, including public concerns.