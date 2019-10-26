Danielle Bowles, owner of Appalachian Barbershop and Salon, is commonly asked, “Who is the barber?” She says clients who patronize her business in Beckley are a bit surprised when she answers, “I am.”
“They ask if I’m just going to style their hair or if I’m actually going to cut it,” she explained, stating gender barriers were one of the challenges she had to overcome when opening her business in May.
But Bowles, a cosmetologist and barber, has done that and more. Her all-female barbershop not only has a classic, manly barbershop appeal, it also features a cheerful, rejuvenating salon side for women.
“We have it separated,” Bowles said. “It’s like two different worlds in one place. We wanted the barbershop to be very relaxing and low-key but also wanted to make the salon bright and colorful for women.”
It’s also family friendly.
Bowles added that barbershops aren’t traditionally known for being the best place to bring young children. She didn’t want it to feel that way at Appalachian Barbershop and Salon.
“We want to offer entire family services,” Bowles said. “We can give the man of the family a haircut, straight razor shave and touch on all the details, then we can provide the lady of the family with a haircut, color, or nail services. We do kids’ cuts as well. We have a TV for them to watch and a large fish tank. We are also working on a game system.”
Bowles and her three employees offer cuts, shaves, color, waxing, scalp massage and dermabrasion. All men’s cuts are finished with a hot towel and neck shave.
She said opening her own barbershop and salon was a big risk with the number of competitors in Beckley.
“I was very scared, and I was just risking it all because it’s what I wanted to do,” she explained, “but it’s going really well. We’ve had great foot traffic.”
She says social media and online reviews have aided in her success.
“I think that’s helping us get people in the door, and then once they come here for the first time, they always come back because they love the experience,” she added.
But Bowles believes her team’s customer service skills also help set them apart.
“They like how friendly we are,” she said. “We like to joke around with them and make them feel at home.”
Humbled by the recent success, she says she is also looking for ways to give back. She added that the business has already hosted a fundraiser for a local food bank, donated to Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Deputy and offered free haircuts for students.
“I want to do that more and help more people in the community,” Bowles said. “We are surrounded by people in need and we need to help our neighbors. I just want to make a change and maybe people will follow my lead.”
But of course, she says she couldn’t do it alone. She is especially grateful to her husband and her colleague Amber Gunter for helping the business get where it is today.
Bowles envisions an expansion in the future, but for now, she is focused on perfecting the experience for her clients.
“We want to welcome everyone with a smiling face,” she said. “We want everyone to be comfortable and to be able to speak up if they don’t like something during a haircut. We want them to give us a chance and have the best experience in the salon or barbershop.”
Appalachian Barbershop and Salon is located in Suite 4 at 1320 S. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. For more information, find @wvbarbersalon on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.appalachianbarbersalon.com.