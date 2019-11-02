fairmont — Groups and individuals are beginning to weigh in on this week’s announcement by Murray Energy to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Former United Mine Workers of America International District 31 vice president Mike Caputo of Rivesville said Congress needs to take action to protect coal miners’ pensions.
“This is a sad day for coal miners, particularly in North Central West Virginia. There are a lot of coal miners employed by Murray Energy who are affected by this,” said Caputo, who spoke as a member of the W.Va. House of Delegates, D-Marion.
According to MetroNews, Murray Energy has nearly 5,500 employees in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia, as well as Colombia, South America.
Caputo said the Murray Energy bankruptcy will not bode well for the workers.
“Nothing good ever comes out of this for the worker. All they’re going to do is cut, cut cut and it’s the worker who pays for it in the end,” he said.
He said he has seen bankruptcies like these play out in the federal bankruptcy courts many times.
“Murray Energy will go to the bankruptcy court with a laundry list of items and they’ll be granted that by the courts. Usually, throughout these bankruptcies, the corporate executives will receive big pay bonuses while these workers wind up at the bottom of the food chain," Caputo said.
“That’s what happened with Patriot and that’s what seems to happen time and time again – the workers should not be the last person being taken care of,” he continued.
Caputo said Murray Energy cannot raid the worker’s pension, but they can stop making payments into the pension, which will be just as harmful as a raid.
“They can’t raid the pension, but they’ll quit paying into the pension and they’ll quit paying other obligations they have when they go before the bankruptcy judge,” Caputo said.
Caputo said although the union will brace for a fight, he is comforted knowing the UMWA has a slate of strong leaders who are going to fight for the workers.
“The union is strong and they have great leadership, but it’s going ot be a fight, mak no mistake about it,” Caputo said.
UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said the Murray Energy bankruptcy comes as no surprise.
“Coal production in this country continues to decline, due to the glut of natural gas on the market and continued government preference for gas and renewable energy to replace coal-fired power generation. Combined with a recent severe reduction in coal exports, these factors delivered a one-two punch that an over-extended Murray Energy could not withstand,” Roberts said in a prepared statement from UMWA offices in Triangle, Virginia.
Like Caputo, Roberts said it will be the workers and families who end up paying the real price for corporate decision-making.
“Murray will file a motion in bankruptcy court to throw out its collective bargaining agreement with the union. It will seek to be relieved of its obligations to retirees, their dependents and widows. We have seen this sad act too many times before,” Roberts said.
Former Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray said the move was necessary to access liquidity and best position the company for long-term success. Murray will be replaced as CEO by Robert Moore, the company announced Tuesday. Meanwhile, Roberts said the UMWA is not resting on its laurels.
“We have high-powered legal, financial and communications teams in place that will fight to protect our members’ interests in the bankruptcy court,” Robert said. “This is also the final shoe to drop in the battle to preserve retired miners’ health care and pensions. We have been warning Congress for more than a year that this day was coming. Let this finally be the catalyst that spurs action this year on Capitol Hill. There truly is no more time to wait.”
Roberts said the union’s collective bargaining agreement remains in place until a bankruptcy judge rules otherwise.
“Our retirees should understand that their health care will continue to be paid, at least until the bankruptcy process is completed. We continue our work in Congress to secure their health care and pensions,” Roberts said.
West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael said the bankruptcy filing was surprising even with the evident struggles in the coal business, adding that he’s concerned about pensions and worker protections for Murray Energy’s nearly 7,000 employees. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said on Twitter that Murray Energy must continue meeting its obligations to pay into pension plans for union miners.
Tuesday afternoon, Manchin took to the Senate floor where he discussed a bill he says will secure pensions for U.S. workers.
Manchin said the Stop Looting American Pensions, or SLAP Act, would protect American worker’s pensions. In a prepared statement, he said, for far too long, American greed has influenced Wall Street firms that have taken over companies, cut wages and paid executives large bonuses while walking away from their pension obligations for their employees and retirees.
“Every paycheck, 10.6 million hardworking men and women take home less pay and instead invest in their pension plan with their employer. Workers expect the wages they have contributed to be there when they retire, as they were promised. But under current law, worker’s pensions aren’t protected, and executive and investment firms exploit bankruptcy law for their own benefit. That it isn’t right,” Manchin said.
“[Monday] night Murray Energy, the largest coal company in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy. If Murray Energy refuses to pay their pension obligations, the UMWA pension fund will be insolvent by this time next year. The SLAP Act ensures all workers, union and non-union, are treated fairly when a company files for bankruptcy and ends the inequities of the current system. This legislation is necessary as companies nationwide are using the laws of this nation to pull the rug from under their workers by skirting their pension obligations. In West Virginia, we’re all too familiar with this. It is unacceptable, and it’s time we stand up for the American worker and protect their pensions.
"The SLAP Act changes current bankruptcy laws to increase the priority of workers during bankruptcy proceedings. Simply put – it moves American workers to the front of the line. It also mandates that companies must continue to make minimum funding contributions towards pension plans during bankruptcy proceedings, increases look back periods from two years to six years, prohibits sales of all of the debtor’s assets within 60 days of filing bankruptcy, and expands restrictions on executive pay during bankruptcy."