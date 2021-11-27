Its impact has been felt throughout Beckley and Raleigh County for the past 36 years.
Schools and organizations such as Hospice of Southern West Virginia, the YMCA, Helping Hands, Active Southern West Virginia, the Humane Society of Raleigh County and Brian’s Safehouse have all benefited from its assistance.
But though it doesn’t require much effort to locate those who have received funding from the Beckley Area Foundation, finding the physical location of the non-profit organization has never been an easy task.
“We just don’t have the visibility,” said BAF Executive Director Dena Cushman. “There are a lot of people who still ask, ‘Where are you?’”
Cushman said she hopes to hear that question less often in the near future, however, as the BAF moves from upstairs office space in the United Bank building in downtown Beckley, to its new street-level home on South Kanawha Street.
Though the $185,000 building was purchased for the BAF by the Carter Family Foundation during the summer, Cushman said the move has been discussed for years.
“(Former BAF Board President) Pete Torrico wanted us to have a street presence,” Cushman said. “He thought it was very important. And our current board could see we needed to make a change, too.
“It just seemed like it was time.”
At just under 4,000 square feet. the BAF’s future home at 1210 S. Kanawha St. will, Cushman said, not only offer higher visibility, but also much-needed space for events and for future growth.
Currently, Cushman explained, large meetings take place off-site due to space constraints.
The new building, however, will feature two meeting rooms, the larger of which will seat 40.
“Some of our non-profits have limited budgets and can’t pay for professional development or training for their staff,” Cushman said. “So we want a space where we can provide that and we want to offer meeting space for those that don’t have it.”
Both Torrico, who currently sits on the Carter Family Foundation board, and current BAF Board Secretary Ann Worley said they are excited for the move.
“I’ve always said it’s (BAF) the best kept secret in our community,” Torrico said, adding he believes the new location will help get the word out. “The things they’ve done for our community is unbelievable.
“It needs visibility and this is a good location.”
Worley has been associated with the BAF off and on since 1991 when she and the late Charlie Conner, who helped found the BAF and served as its first director, were the only employees.
At that time, the BAF had just one small office in another part of the United Building.
“It’s grown so much since then,” she said.
Cushman said the purpose of the Beckley Area Foundation is to provide an ongoing stream of income into the community.
All donations, beginning with the foundation’s first gift, a $1.1 million endowment from the Dr. Thomas Walker Memorial Health Foundation, are invested, with the BAF drawing from a small percentage of its earnings to assist the community.
“In the first year, the BAF gave $25,000 to $30,000 in grants,” Cushman said, adding the BAF has grown rapidly over the past five years. “Now we’re giving $1.5 million back into the community either to non-profits, scholarships, the board of education or the city.
“From one endowment, we are now administering more than 500 endowments,” she continued. “It’s a big growth.”
The new South Kanawha Street location is undergoing renovations and though the building itself was a gift, Cushman said the BAF is hoping for community support to help with the changes.
“We’re trying to raise money for ourselves, which is something we’ve never had to do,” she said.
Cushman said the organization hopes to raise $350,000, which will cover the cost of the building renovations, new furniture, software, a security system and other IT expenses.
Though Cushman said conducting a fundraiser designed to assist the BAF itself is a “new experience,” she said it’s necessary as it will help the foundation better help the community.
“It’s a little scary because it’s a big change,” Cushman said. “But our donors really believe in their community, othewise, we wouldn’t be where we are and we wouldn’t be able to put all this money back into the community.
“I really think we have great donor support.”
Torrico added, “I look at this as an opportunity for someone to make an investment in the future by supporting the building. It’s an investment in our community, and the Beckley Area Foundation is so important to our community.”
Anyone wishing to donate can send a check marked “Building for the Future” to the Beckley Area Foundation at 129 Main St. Suite 304, Beckley, WV 25801.
Online donations can be made to bafwv.org/new-building.
