A local neurologist’s passion for community connection and a really good cup of Joe have led him to convert part of a former school into Hilltop Coffee Company.
Dr. B.K. Vaught purchased the former Crab Orchard Elementary School when it came up for auction last September and immediately began remodeling and revitalizing the entire building to accommodate his growing practice. That’s when the Beckley neurologist noticed a space near the building’s main entrance that stimulated his own mind — or at least appeared to have the potential to do so.
“It just seemed like the perfect space to carve out for a coffee shop,” he said.
And so he did. Since late October, upon entry to the new location of Vaught Neurological Services, you can hang a right for specialized medical care or follow your nose to the left for specialty coffee at Hilltop Coffee Company.
“I’d always been sort of interested in coffee,” Vaught said.
It’s an interest that doesn’t stem as much from being fascinated with brain chemistry as it does from simply enjoying a good cup of coffee — although you will find a molecular structure diagram for trimethylxanthine (a.k.a. caffeine) decorating the coffee shop wall.
“The connection for me comes from being a perpetual college student,” he said. “I think it comes from my undergrad and med school days.”
As an undergrad and medical school student at West Virginia University, Vaught — a 1993 Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and the son of Raleigh County educators — got to know coffee pretty well.
“There was a great coffee shop near our home in Morgantown, and I really loved that place,” he said, noting that was before the days of speciality coffee on every corner.
And then came the long days and nights of internships, residency and fellowship training in Cincinnati, Charlottesville and Durham. A family and a busy practice followed.
“ … So I developed an affection for a good cup of coffee,” he explained. “I learned about what makes a good espresso a good espresso, what makes a good drip coffee a good drip coffee, about roasting, different varieties, different origins.”
And it shows. Despite opening during a pandemic, Hilltop Coffee is doing a good business, not only with patients and clients who already visit the new offices at Orchard Park, but with people stopping by just for a latte, brewed coffee, or an iced or frozen drink.
“We’ve had tremendous, amazing success,” Vaught said, crediting commitment to a quality product and local talent behind the counter and the coffee. Hilltop Coffee works with a local roaster, Raleigh County’s own White Oak Bee Company Fresh Roasted Coffee, and features locally baked goods.
“It’s an extension of this passion of mine for good coffee, but I also wanted to build a place that could be a drawing point for the community,” he said.
And it doesn’t stop with specialty drinks. Orchard Park also includes the offices of nurse practitioners and Vaught’s brother Christopher’s healthcare consulting and business development company, Vaught, Inc.
“We’re looking forward to continuing to develop the building and looking at opportunities for other tenants, whether it’s medical or some other professional type of thing,” Vaught said.
The former school campus also includes a large gymnasium, which Vaught said he hopes to improve and eventually use for community sports and exercise programs tailored to people with neurological conditions.
“I’m excited about all of it,” he said.
Hilltop Coffee Company is at 1404 Robert C. Byrd Drive, at Orchard Park, inside the former Crab Orchard Elementary School, and is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Call-ahead orders are welcome by calling 681-222-0447. Masks are required. Visit Hilltop Coffee Company on Facebook for menus and more information.
