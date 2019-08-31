A bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general this week urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to encourage telecom companies to implement call blocking and call authentication solutions that would protect consumers from illegal robocalls and spoofing.
“Illegal robocalls are an increasing annoyance for consumers across West Virginia,” said state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Our office has initiated meetings with several telecom companies and continues to explore avenues that will significantly reduce, and hopefully eradicate, this aggravation and threat to consumers.”
The release said the coalition’s letter comes days after its members and 12 phone companies unveiled an agreement that will result in the phone companies adopting eight principles to fight illegal robocalls.
The coalition strengthened that effort in telling FCC that telecom companies should offer automatic call-blocking services to all customers at no cost. Any such service should be based on reasonable analytics and should not block important calls, including emergency alerts or automated calls that customers choose to sign up for, such as medical reminders.
The coalition’s letter also states telecom providers should monitor network traffic to identify patterns consistent with robocalls and take action to cut off the calls or notify law enforcement, the release said.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren