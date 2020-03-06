Attorney general's office to enforce price gouging law

charleston — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned West Virginia businesses to adhere to the state’s price gouging law during the coronavirus-related state of preparedness declared recently.
Laws prohibiting such activity took effect statewide recently with the governor’s declaration of a state of preparedness.
The state’s price gouging law, in concert with the declaration, makes it unlawful for any person, business or contractor to inflate the price of food items, essential consumer items and emergency supplies by more than 10 percent of what the items sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.
The price gouging law takes effect during any state of emergency or state of preparedness as issued by West Virginia’s governor.
Such laws remain in effect until the declaration is lifted or 30 days, whichever is longer, subject to limited exceptions.
The attorney general urges any consumer who believes he or she may have been charged prices that increased dramatically after the state of preparedness declaration to file a complaint with his office.
Those with a receipt should attach a copy to their complaint.
Consumers also should be wary of scammers who may look to use coronavirus as a means of targeting people through email, phone calls and other methods.
Be wary of any unsolicited emails, calls or other forms of communication from those who may claim to represent a familiar entity as part of a ploy to obtain personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information.
Never share such data or agree to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account without first mverifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
Anyone with a question about price gouging laws or coronavirus-related scams should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.