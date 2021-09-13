Appalachian Regional Commission is partnering with President Biden’s Interagency Working Group on Revitalizing Coal and Power Plant Communities (IWG) to host a virtual event called New Opportunities for Coal Communities on Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
The production will bring Matewan – a community in the heart of coal-impacted Appalachia – to attendees through videos and ideas shared by community members themselves.
Following the virtual tour, 10 ARC POWER partners from West Virginia and Kentucky will share best practices and exchange ideas to help local leaders, nonprofits and community members across the entire region continue strengthening and diversifying coal-impacted economies.