The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $219,978 to the West Virginia Division of Forestry for the certification of yellow poplar for cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels.
“This is great news for our logging and milling industry," said U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in a release. "Expanding West Virginia’s role as a national supplier of natural resources will create new jobs and grow our economy.
"I am excited to see the benefits this certification will bring to our state.”
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will contribute $148,317, bringing the project total to $368,295, the release said.
Upon the completion of the certification, the demand for yellow poplar is expected to increase and suppliers will expand their capacity to meet demand.
— Wendy Holdren