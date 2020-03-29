Toilet paper isn’t the only thing people are running out to purchase as West Virginians brace for COVID-19 to spread locally.
Southern West Virginia’s gun and ammunition dealers say they’ve also seen a surge in purchases in the past few weeks.
“In the past 10 days, sales have more than doubled over what it would normally be,” Flat Top Arms owner Ron Wood told The Register-Herald Tuesday. “We’re selling much more ammunition than we’d be selling even for hunting season.”
Wood said he’s selling a little bit of everything – not just the .556 rounds that people use in the popular AR-15 platforms.
“People are coming in buying every caliber of shotgun shell,” Wood said.
Calibers like .38, .308 and small shotgun shells like .410 are all flying off the shelves.
The main reason for the spike in gun-related sales?
The coronavirus.
“It’s just, ‘We need to have something on hand in case we have to defend something,'” Wood said. “It’s a source of concern.
“They think that if perhaps there’s a lockdown for longer periods of time, there could be individuals who would do armed robbery and there could be breaking and entering,” Wood added.
Beckley resident Laverne Tyree bought a 9mm handgun at Flat Top Arms Tuesday.
“I used to have a little small handgun, but I got rid of that one,” Tyree said shortly after purchasing the firearm.
Tyree is a single grandmother who went through the concealed weapon education and permitting process over a year ago.
She didn’t feel the need to buy the 9-millimeter weapon until recently.
Growing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus was partly what motivated her to make the purchase, she said.
She also heard about some theft situations in her area of Beckley recently that made her feel uneasy.
“I come from a very religious family. I am a deacon in my church,” Tyree said. “But the one thing my father always told us is that faith in God is common sense in action. I am using common sense in protecting myself and my family.”
Flat Top Arms isn’t the only local gun dealer seeing a surge in gun and ammunition sales.
Precision Weapons in Raleigh County and Park Center Sporting Goods in Rainelle say they’ve also experienced a surge in sales during the pandemic.
Park Center Sporting Goods Store Manager Devan Hanson says his sales have increased “astronomically.”
Sales “more than doubled” about three weeks ago, Hanson said.
The reason? The coronavirus.
“That’s the biggest fear – the virus,” Hanson told The Register-Herald. “Everybody is buying and hoarding up everything. It’s the same thing as groceries and toilet paper.”
Precision Weapons owner Kent Harless noticed an upsurge in his sales around March 13.
“My sales have tripled or quadrupled,” Harless said. “It started in other states before it hit here. It was crazy at the beginning of the week.”
“People weren’t quite panicking about it here as much as they were in other areas, and then it all of a sudden hit,” Harless said.
He said his business was wiped out of most of its stock pretty quickly, although he is restocking.
“Ammunition was the first thing,” he said.
Cheaper handguns, rifles and shotguns were the next items to go.
Harless said he expects gun and ammunition sales will go back to normal once people’s fears surrounding the coronavirus and statewide shutdown subside.
Advantage Sport and Pawn owner Rob Cooper said his store is seeing some increase in gun-related sales. However, no customers have specified that they’re making a purchase because of COVID-19.
“Ammunition is up some – mainly handgun ammunition,” Cooper said. “I’m running very low on particularly 9mm.”
***
West Virginia isn’t the only state experiencing an increase in gun-related sales during COVID-19.
Many national media outlets have reported that gun dealers throughout the country are selling more weapons and ammo than usual.
According to the LA Times, Ammo.com had a 68 percent increase in sales the week of March 4 compared to the 11 days prior.
They also reported customers lined up around the block at a gun dealer in Culver County, California.
“Politicians and anti-gun people have been telling us for the longest time that we don’t need guns,” John Gore, 39, told the same publication. “But right now, a lot of people are truly scared, and they can make that decision themselves,” he added.
The New York Times reported that firearm and survival gear sales have increased in California, Washington, New York, Alabama and Ohio.
The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which many gun dealers use prior to selling a weapon, reported one of its highest weeks since 1998 earlier this month.
Flat Top Arms' owner says he's experienced longer-than-normal hold times with the background check system, which is a big indicator of a national surge in sales.
“We have been online frequently for an hour and a half or longer. They’re flooded with calls,” Flap Top Arms owner Ron Wood said.
Unlike West Virginia, some areas of the country use state-administered systems such as state police departments to conduct background checks.
Some states have shut these systems down due to the pandemic, which have ceased firearm and ammunition sales in those areas, Precision Weapons owner Kent Harless said.