Airport branding project ready for takeoff

Among the public projects temporarily derailed by the novel coronavirus pandemic was an effort by the Greenbrier County Airport Authority to devise consistent branding for the Greenbrier Valley Airport.
The effort got off to a good start with a January “brand storming” session in which friends and partners of the Maxwelton airport gathered to review the facilities, image, existing branding, vision and services offered at the airport, as well as its customer base and service area.
Participants identified stakeholders and the audience for the airport’s communications, discussed the appearance and usage of promotional material, and critiqued its reputation, image, publications and restaurant operations.
The primary purpose of the session was to provide guidance to a graphic designer who will be hired to prepare a new logo and tagline for the airport, according to a summary of the meeting prepared by Deborah Phillips, chairman of the airport authority. Phillips and airport director Brian Belcher facilitated the brand storming session.
Belcher and Phillips also met with airport employees for a review of the report that emerged from that session. Employees offered their input, and that information will be added to the final report, Phillips said.
After pausing the project for three months, the airport authority is expected to restart the engines at a virtual meeting tentatively scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Phillips said proposals are already in hand from companies interested in shepherding the airport’s branding project to fruition, but approving the cost will require a vote by the full authority.
Those participating in the brand storming session agreed that a new brand or image should reflect the Greenbrier Valley without focusing on a single community or attraction. Words identified by the group as best describing the airport included travel, friendly, welcoming, convenient and global connectivity.
Participants recommended updating signage at the airport’s entrance off U.S. 219, as well as on the exterior of its buildings. Internal promotional signage and directional signage were also favored.
The airport’s negatives mentioned by the session’s participants included limited commercial air service, no southern travel access and name inconsistency. The problem with the name is in reference to the FAA’s designation of the airport as LWB, an abbreviation of Lewisburg, which — though 7 miles distant — is the closest incorporated municipality to Greenbrier Valley Airport.
Many of the brand storming group said they were unfamiliar with the name and image of the airport’s restaurant, Landings. Some said the closure of the restaurant’s predecessor was handled awkwardly, leaving locals with negative feelings toward Landings.
Employees said several repeat private aircraft customers began placing orders at downtown restaurants during the nearly year-long gap between the closing of the previous restaurant and the opening of Landings. Many of those customers continued that practice even after the new restaurant opened in the terminal.
Brand storming participants noted Landings has an inviting atmosphere, along with a view of the airfield and delicious food, with special mention of fresh bread and pastries, along with a tasty crab dip. Negatives included the lack of breakfast service and a poor image in the community.
Summing up the results of the brand storming session, the facilitators noted, “The Greenbrier Valley Airport does not have an identified vision or mission statement. Its logo is seldom used on advertising, printed material or on social media.”
They recommended a second brand storming session be held to develop both a mission statement and vision statement and that a graphic designer be retained to assist with the design of a new logo, including font, colors and imagery for use on social media, printed material and stationery.
