The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is providing coupons in Raleigh County for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. The program will start Monday, July 13, and coupons will be distributed until the supply is depleted.
The program provides eligible senior citizens with an opportunity to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from farmers’ markets and the approved markets in the participating West Virginia counties.
Each qualified applicant will receive $28 worth of coupons. The coupons may be used all at once or may be used individually in $4 increments.
To qualify for the coupons an applicant must be 60 or older and meet income guidelines which require no more than $23,606 annual income for a single-person household; $31,894 for a two-person household; $40,182 for a three-person household; or $48,470 for a four-person household.
If the applicant is not physically able to register for the program, a proxy can be registered to obtain the produce. Proxy authorizations can be picked up at the Senior Center.
Registration will begin on Monday, July 13. Raleigh County residents can call for an application to be mailed to them Monday through Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Vouchers can also be picked up at drive-through registration on Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging Senior Center at 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.
For more information contact the Raleigh County Commission on Aging Inc. at 304-255-1397.