charleston — The American Electric Power Foundation is donating $288,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across Appalachian Power’s three-state service area. The gift is part of an overall $1.5 million coronavirus relief donation from the AEP Foundation.
“These are challenging and uncertain times for all of us,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO. “With the Foundation’s help, we’re able to partner with agencies in our communities to identify and reach our customers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”
United Way chapters, many of which have established Community Response Funds related to the virus, will receive $204,000. Food banks and feeding centers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee, as well as the American Red Cross, will receive $84,000 in funding.
The AEP Foundation is funded by AEP and its utilities, including Appalachian Power.
“These are the organizations that provide a safety net for our neighbors in need,” Beam said. “We work closely with them on a regular basis so we know how important it is that they are able to continue and even increase their services during this emergency.”
Appalachian Power recently announced it is temporarily suspending disconnects due to nonpayment. Customers with difficulty making payment or with questions are asked to contact Appalachian Power. The number for Appalachian Power’s customer solutions center can be found on the bill or on the company’s website: www.AppalachianPower.com.
Organizations in this region receiving special COVID-19 funding include:
United Way of the New River Valley
United Way of Southern West Virginia
Beckley Dream Center
Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center
Five Loaves & Two Fishes
Mingo County House of Hope
Mountaineer Food Bank
Mountain Mission
American Red Cross - West Virginia Region
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power). It is part of American Electric Power, which is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions. AEP’s more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP is also one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including 4,300 megawatts of renewable energy.