Safe And Sound Security Systems, Inc. has announced that for the second year in a row, Anthony L. Adkins of Hinton, has been awarded Employee of the Year.
Adkins, a former construction worker, has been an alarm technician with Safe And Sound since Oct. 18, 2016. During this time, he has received numerous certifications, awards and licenses. Adkins was chosen by his coworkers to receive this year’s award.
Adkins is a prime example of an ideal employee. He takes on a massive workload, completes it in a timely manner and then asks if there is anything more he can do. He routinely goes above and beyond the call of duty daily to ensure customers are taken care of, sometimes leaving before daylight and getting home after dark, the company said.
“Anthony has become a well-rounded employee for us,” says Tom Conway, president of Safe And Sound Security. “He performs all of the responsibilities of his position and has stepped into a management role, managing some of our larger projects from start to finish. He continues to accept the role of a trainer to many of the newer technicians and becomes a role model for them. We are proud to have Anthony on our team.”
His tireless efforts to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of Safe And Sound Security’s customers also makes him a customer favorite and many of them request him by name, the company said.
For his efforts, Adkins was presented with a certificate naming him 2019 Employee of the Year and a $500 Visa Gift Card.
When asked about his award, Adkins said, “It’s an honor to work for such a great company that appreciates your efforts. Switching to this company has been a blessing since day one. I just want to thank everyone for helping me along the way of this challenging yet successful year. I look forward to working with everyone in 2020.”