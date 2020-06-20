In March when 20-year-old Mackenzie Bowman decided to move her business out of her parents’ kitchen and open her own bakery, she never dreamed that Kenzie’s Kakes would be as successful as it is or, that only four months after her shop’s grand opening, she’d be hiring for two positions, expanding her menu as well as her facility and taking more orders than ever before.
According to Bowman, COVID-19 hasn’t affected her business negatively. In fact, it increased her walk-in sales significantly.
Bowman’s bakery has become so successful over the past few weeks that she can no longer run the decorative and administrative aspects on her own.
“Business has been crazy,” the young entrepreneur said. “Every week we are working overtime and staying well past midnight on the weekends.”
She added that without the help of her family, friends and some volunteers, keeping up with her weekly orders would be impossible.
Even with the extra help, Bowman needed to create two new positions to keep her business running smoothly: a part-time decorator and a part-time shop assistant.
On June 11, Kenzie’s Kakes announced the available positions on Facebook.
Both positions are part-time, meaning the employees will work roughly 20 to 25 hours a week and while experience isn’t required, it is appreciated.
Bowman explained that the co-decorator will be responsible for “dirty icing” cakes and completing basic decorations so that she can work on the more difficult decorations.
The shop assistant will do “a little bit of everything.”
“I struggled to even come up with a name for this position because the person will be doing a lot of different things,” Bowman said, mentioning stocking shelves, washing dishes, taking orders and making schedules as primary duties.
Bowman has already received over 20 applications for the positions and hopes to start interviews in the next week so the new employees can begin training as soon as possible.
Along with her new hires, Bowman also had to install a new three-door freezer and multiple other fridges in her bakery to accommodate the increased volume of orders.
Weekly, Kenzie’s Kakes takes and fills nearly 50 cake orders, 30 to 50 orders of a dozen cupcakes, as well as the bakery’s “Cake of the Week,” specialty orders and walk-ins.
The new equipment was installed on June 15.
When asked how she feels about expanding both her payroll and facility, Bowman expressed her excitement, thanking the community and her customers for her success.
“I never thought I’d be able to have a shop and be this successful. It is just insane to me to be able to hire people and teach them new skills,” she said.
“I’m getting to do what I love, and they can have fun themselves,” Bowman said. “I am super thankful for my amazing customers. If not for them, this wouldn’t be possible. If not for the volunteers and the community being so supportive and willing to help me, I wouldn’t be where I am now.”
As she has stepped into her role as a business owner and now employer, Bowman says she has learned a lot since opening her bakery.
“It’s been a super scary experience to branch out and take this big risk at such a young age, but God has been in control and put such a peace over this,” she said.
“He has given us the tools and people we need to make this happen,” she said. “I have learned that everyone is different and that you have to listen to people and hear where they are coming from and where their heart is,” she said.
“You also have to keep your emotions in check. Some days are hectic in here and if we lose our cool, we could say something or do something that could make us not look great. You have to act professional and show that, yes, some days are hard, but we love what we do.”
Kenzie’s Kakes, which is inside the School of Harmony at 159 Granby Circle in Beaver, now has over 20 different cupcake flavors and introduces new flavors every few weeks.
The bakery’s most current additions are a mint chocolate cupcake and a s’mores cupcake.
For more information about Kenzie’s Kakes, prices, how to order, etc., visit Kenzie’s Kakes on Facebook or call 304-890-7229.