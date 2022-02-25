Growing up, Kim Kellison never thought much about the meat from her family’s farm in Greenbrier County.
At least until she had to try something else.
“I knew the meat was good,” she said. “But when we ran out and we’d have to buy it from a store, I could taste the difference.”
Beef isn’t the focus of Lotus Hill Dairy Farm though and was never served beyond the family table.
A few years ago, however, Kellison said she began toying with the notion of changing that.
“I told my dad we should sell the meat because it just tastes better,” she recalled.
Kellison didn’t know just what direction her idea would take at the time and started off by selling “on the hoof” to a few friends.
She explains, “That’s where we take it (steer) to the slaughterhouse and they work with them (customers) and have it cut up the way they want it and then pick it up.”
The reaction from those first customers, she said, encouraged her to move forward.
“They loved it and I knew we had something,” she said.
And as Kellison worked through ideas for selling the beef, she decided it would also be a good time to begin offering up meat from the lambs she raised with her husband, Wayne, and their two daughters.
“I kept telling my husband we needed to find a way to sell it,” she said, adding it was important to her to know what happened to the livestock she spent so much time raising, after it left her farm.
“You care for them and then just put them on a trailer and send them away,” she said. “I didn’t like not knowing what happened to them.”
Kellison said she considered both retail and restaurants as possibilities, but when the tenants of a building her family had leased to a heating and cooling business in Frankford cleared out in the spring of 2021, she found the perfect place.
“We were going to either sell it or lease it, but I talked my husband into letting me try to do something with this,” she said.
Summer Lynn & Co., which borrows the middle names of her daughters Jessica and Cassidy, opened in October.
l l l
The retail space offers customers a variety of lamb and beef cuts including hamburger, nine types of steak, roast brisket, short ribs and stew meat.
Kellison said she made an effort to keep the pricing on par with area grocery stores.
“Sometimes when you get local, it can be expensive but I’ve tried to be kind of competitive with grocery stores,” she said. “Not so overpriced that people can’t afford it.”
And though the main product offered up by Summer Lynn & Co. is meat, Kellison said extra building space prompted her to open it up to local artisans as a location to showcase and sell their handiwork.
“I think it’s important to support the people who live next door to you no matter what they do,” she said.
Items available for purchase include homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, wooden signs, tables and whiskey barrel slates, eggs, maple syrup, sugar scrubs, earrings and even a line of skin products designed to assist with chapped hands and bug bites.
“There’s a lot of talented people and they all do different things,” Kellison said. “I just kind of wanted a place where they could sell those things and we could support each other.”
Even as she’s added the arts and crafts section to her new business, Kellison still looks to fill the remaining half of the building.
She’ll soon add cut flowers to the mix and said she’s spoken to students at Greenbrier East High School about selling produce from the school’s greenhouse. She’s even considering installing a kitchen from which to prepare the meat she sells.
Kellison said she wants her little country store to not only provide a way for the community to shop closer to home but to also step back in time, in a way.
In that regard, she said classes, during which people can learn the basics of canning and sewing, are on her radar.
“I kind of like the idea of getting back to older ways of doing things,” she said. “I just feel like we need to be more reliant on ourselves instead of stores. I think people saw that when Covid hit.
“…We have the resources to take care of ourselves and I think we should.”
Kellison said she’s looking forward to growing the business and encourages new customers, whether local or just out for a Saturday drive – to check it out.
“Just stop in and give us a try,” she said. “See what some of the people around here are capable of doing.”
The Coal Beckley Blend, Summer Lynn & Co., located at 2209 Seneca Trail North in Frankford, is open Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit Summer Lynn & Co. on Facebook for updates and expanded days and hours.
