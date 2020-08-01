Five years ago, Heather and Darren Hanna decided to take a long weekend, leaving their two young sons with family in Brooke County as they south for a long weekend to the Greenbrier Valley.
Six months later, Darren quit his job as a deputy sheriff, Heather sold the Exxon station that had been in her family for 52 years, the couple placed their home on the market and moved to Greenbrier County.
“We fell in love with the area,” Heather said. “It’s beautiful. The people are kind. You have a little bit of everything here, from boutiques and dining to kayaking and hiking. It’s the total package.”
Neither Heather nor Darren had a job when they moved, but they knew they had found home.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do when we got here, but we knew this was where we wanted to raise our kids,” Heather said.
It didn’t take either long to find a job, with Darren landing a position in security at The Greenbrier and Heather going to work for the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation.
But she said owning her own business again was always part of the plan.
Through her position with GVEDC she helped other business owners. And in her current role as a business advisor for Woodland Community Lenders out of Elkins, she’s tasked with helping others start their own businesses within the 10 counties of the Monongahela Forest.
So, it only made sense that she would soon call herself a business owner again.
Heather’s M-White Sulphur Spring gift shop opened its doors May 15.
She said she knows people have questions about the name but explains it’s a closely guarded secret between her and her 6-year-old son Caleb.
Heather says she took her cues for M’s inventory from social media advertisements.
“I was seeing advertisements for West Virginia and outdoor-themed merchandise, and I saw how well-received and how popular it was,” she said, adding the Greenbrier Valley attracts many outdoor enthusiasts.
The store features a variety of items including shirts, jewelry, houseware, backpacks, purses, bags, toys and West Virginia and Monongahela Forest and Greenbrier River Trail stickers.
“It’s not strictly West Virginia stuff, but the general theme of the store is outdoor, nature-loving and adventure-seeking,” she said. “People want to purchase something to remember their trip when they visit, or people who live here want to show off their state pride. West Virginians are proud to be from West Virginia.
“We’re proud of our home.”
Heather said she’s also proud to be part of the of revitalization that’s taken place since flood waters swept through White Sulphur Springs in 2016.
“Since the flood, a lot of investment has been made that is causing the town to be reborn with a different identity,” she said, mentioning new development and businesses. “I’m excited about that.”
Lewisburg has long been known as a tourist town, but Heather said White Sulphur Springs should soon be considered a destination as well.
“I had a conversation with a guy in Lewisburg who said he hadn’t been to White Sulphur Springs in two years,” she said. “That’s crazy. This town has a lot to offer. People just don’t know it yet. We’re working on that.”
And she’s also working on growing M.
She says she’d like to expand, opening stores in other tourist towns in the Monongahela Forest region.
“Every tourism town in Wet Virginia needs a nice gift and souvenir shop and I think what I have put together at M meets that need,” she said.
For now, however, she says she’ll keep an eye on Covid recovery and focus on growing the White Sulphur Springs store.
“It’s been great,” she said, of her first two months of business. “The community has been extremely supportive. We would love to have more folks come in and spend a little time with us.”
• • •
M-White Sulphur Springs is located at East Main Street.
Shop online at www.mshopwv.com.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com