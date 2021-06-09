A Montgomery man charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave” was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Sammy Joe Fragale, Sr., 73, pleaded guilty in December and admitted to working with his son, Sammy Joe Fragale II, also known as “Bubby Fragale,” to distribute methamphetamine in Montgomery and St. Albans.
Between February and August 2020, Fragale sold more than 100 grams of ICE methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Earlier this year, Bubby Fragale was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.
This case was part of operation “Second Wave,” a long-term investigation of a drug trafficking ring involved in the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and THC products. More than a dozen individuals have been charged in federal court as part of the investigation. All have pled guilty.