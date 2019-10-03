Mobile office hours for Congresswoman Miller

washington, d.c. — Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has announced her mobile office hours for October.
At the mobile office locations, members of Miller’s staff will be available to help Third District residents who are having problems with federal agencies and programs. Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
10-11 a.m., Ansted Town Hall, 19940 Midland Trail, Ansted
1-2 p.m., Oak Hill City Hall, 100 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill
Wednesday, Oct. 16
9:30-10:30 a.m., Peterstown City Hall, 229 Thomas St., Peterstown
11-noon, Monroe Service Center, 400 Main St., Union
1:30-2:30 p.m., Alderson Town Hall, 202 Monroe St., Alderson
Monday, Oct. 21
1-2 p.m., Ocean City Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana
3-4 p.m., Pineville City Hall, 296 Appalachian Hwy, Pineville
Tuesday, Oct. 22
1-2 p.m., Montgomery City Hall, 706 3rd Ave., Montgomery
3-4 p.m., Gauley Bridge Town Hall, 278 Railroad St., Gauley Bridge