Mixed reactions to Raleigh County school reopenings

Raleigh County students will head back to school on Tuesday, the first day since school was abruptly canceled in March after Gov. Jim Justice issued a statewide shutdown to protect West Virginians from Covid-19.
Schools across the state are opening under guidance of a West Virginia Department of Education metric system that was developed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR).
Based on a four-color system – green, yellow, orange and red – each county is assigned a color based on the prevalence of Covid-19 within its borders.
"Inherent risk"
Around 3,400 students have enrolled in virtual school through the West Virginia Department of Education, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Friday.
For those parents whose kids will be headed to classrooms, emotions are stirring.
Foster dad Brian Brown of Beckley said his 8-year-old daughter is going into third grade. He believes it is a "bad idea" to open schools.
"On one hand, we're excited for her to go to school and have some form of normalcy, and for her to be able to spend time with her friends," said Brown. "On top of that, we realize that she's a kid.
"We always have to tell her to keep her hands out of her mouth, keep your mask on, and you have to stay six feet away from people.
"These are things that kids, I don't think, are consistently capable of doing," said Brown. "Because of that, it's an inherent risk that they shouldn't be exposing kids and those who care for them."
Brown's 80-year-old mother, a retired Raleigh teacher, lives with him and his daughter. He said he would have opted for virtual education but missed the deadline.
"Where we are foster parents, communication is not the best," he said of his experience with the school system during Covid. "We didn't know where to go to find information and to be able to do things, so we missed the deadline for virtual education.
"We're not excited about having to send her back to school because my mother is 80 years old," he added. "You know how strep throat and flu pass through a school system.
"If she contracts Covid and brings it home, that is putting my mother at risk, as well," he said. "We think it's a really bad idea, and we think, overall, the level of communication was poor."
He added that children in high-risk homes could develop Covid at school and then be stuck in the home due to illness, with no intervention from a concerned adult.
Jason Lockart, another Beckley father, has doubts about children returning to classrooms.
"Honestly, I’m terrified," said Lockart. "From the beginning of this whole thing, it’s been an all-out war between science, opinion, and a desire for normalcy, but nothing we’re dealing with is normal.
"It’s not that I don’t have confidence in teachers," he added. "It’s quite the opposite: Teachers always do everything they can, with whatever they’re given, to benefit the students.
"But I like we’re playing fast and loose with the lives of our kids, and like I said, I’m terrified," he added. "I’m terrified the next wave is going to be our teachers and our children.
"What is the acceptable loss for 'normalcy'?"
Latifah Kirkland, a Beckley parent who works at a college, opted for virtual education for her kids.
"I think, in the government's mind, it's like, 'Oh, let's experiment on the kids,'" she described her mindset when learning that schools would reopen. "I feel terrible for parents that are constantly going to worry about their babies because they had no choice but to send them back so they can work and make a living for their households.
"No matter how clean and disinfected the place is, or whether face masks must be on, when entering somewhere, if the coronavirus wants in, it's going to happen."
Kirkland said she is in favor of closing stores and other gathering places to children.
Other Raleigh parents were more optimistic.
"Let's go," said Heather Poland of Shady Spring.
Amy Lusk, who works in the health care field, said she plans to send her granddaughter to school in Mercer County, pointing out that kids are going shopping and to the beach.
"Also, the numbers look scary, and, yes, it can be a horrible thing to get," she said. "So, isn't the flu?
"Some of this is really influenced by political measures and news outlets," she added. "Everything we do in life is a risk, and for me, this is my decision for her to return.
"As a medical professional, most people don't realize how much kids need to be at school for their own safety," Lusk said. "Until you see what poor and neglected really is, you can't quite grasp how happy a child is to go to school.
"It's eight to nine hours away from what should be their safe place."
Reminders and rules
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price has made several pre-recorded calls to parents over the past week to remind them of school procedures and policies.
He reminded parents Friday that bus routes may take a little longer this year as bus operators work through stops on different days. They will also be cleaning the buses between each run, which can take up to 30 minutes. Bus schedules have been adjusted to accommodate the cleaning.
"The transportation had worked hard to be prepared for the opening of this school year," said Price. "We ask that everyone remain patient the first couple of weeks, as we work through this."
Students must wear masks, unless they have a medical reason for not doing so, while on the bus. Two students are allowed per seat. If students are from the same household, they may sit three to a seat.
Price reassured parents that students will be kept socially distant while in school. Signs will remind students to keep six feet apart, and classroom seating will ensure social distancing.
"We have ensured social distancing by re-entering school in a blended model with reduced number of students attending face to face each day," he noted. "Students will be reminded daily about social distancing, good hand hygiene and other healthy practices, to minimize exposure."
He said students in Kindergarten through 12th grades will wear masks, unless a medical reason is identified by a health care provider or a child becomes ill and the mask must be removed, or if a disability manifests itself to endanger the student or impede educational progress, said Price.
Pre-K students are not required, but are encouraged, to wear masks.
Students in grades K-12 must wear masks at all times on the buses. When students are outside participating in rigorous activity and social distancing is maintained, masks may be removed, said Price.
While some parents want student athletes who will be playing sports in close contact to be tested, Price pointed out that there is currently no requirement for students who participate in extracurricular activities to be tested for Covid. There will also be no Covid testing performed on students who are starting school, but DHHR encourages parents to have students tested.
In case of positive cases, exposures and outbreaks that are linked to a school, the school system will follow recommendations by DHHR.
DHHR recommends that students not attend school if they or a member of the household shows signs of Covid-19 infection.
If someone in the student's household tests positive, all students in that home should be kept out of school for 14 days, starting from the last day they were exposed to the sick family member.
Parents are to report close contact, potential exposure and symptoms to school officials.
If a child becomes sick at school, a teacher must remove the child from the classroom and stay with the child, while wearing a face covering, in an isolated room while waiting on the parent. The teacher or worker is to walk the child outside to the parent.
Price said it is vital that parents provide updated and accurate emergency contact information to the child's school.
Any confirmed case of Covid should be immediately reported to Raleigh Health Department. The health department must decide, in a case where a student tests positive, if students seated near the infected student will be placed on quarantine or if others in the class should be quarantined.
If more than one student in a classroom, from different households, tests positive, it is recommended that the entire class quarantine for 14 days.
Siblings of those who test positive will also need to stay at home for 14 days. Siblings of quarantined students who do not test positive are not required to stay at home, as long as they do not have symptoms or test positive.
Local health departments are permitted to receive a list of names of students and staff, in order to carry out public health activities, DHHR reports.
Raleigh County Education Association President John Quesenberry was not available for comment on Friday.
Teachers gearing up
While Price said that Raleigh Schools has seen a "slight increase" in retirements and resignations of teachers since June 30, compared to past years, local teachers were gearing up for the return of their students on Friday.
"I'm a little nervous," said Kayla Armstrong, who teaches first grade at Crescent Elementary School. "It's intimidating because we've never been in a situation like this before, so it's kind of new to everybody.
"There's nobody you can turn to that's been teaching during a pandemic before, so it's definitely new, and it's an unknown feeling, but at the same time, it's really nice to get back in the room and get things set up.
"There's still a good deal of normalcy there," she added. "I'm excited to see the kids."
She said desks are six feet apart and kids will wear masks for most of the day.
"It could be some adjusting," she said. "I think, once it becomes more normal, they'll become more comfortable with it.
"A lot of kids, their parents have had them wear them out to stores and stuff, so, hopefully, they'll be used to wearing them."
She said the blended model of two days in class and three at home will offer challenges, but it is still the best move, in her opinion.
"We've had to learn a whole new system, and it's hard to engage children, especially on the first-grade level, through computers," she said. "We teach fundamental things like reading and simple math, and that's kind of hard to do through a computer or through an iPad or other forms of technology.
"I'm glad we have the blended approach. We do have some face-to-face instruction."
Haley Lewis, who also teaches first grade at Crescent, said she is ready to return to school.
"I am ready to get back to work," she said. "There is a job to be done, in our classrooms, and I am ready to tackle it, through however I have to do that."
Armstrong and Lewis said teachers have coordinated development of teaching plans so that parents of all first-graders have the same assignments uploaded at home. The goal is to have a more streamlined approach to the student studies and to cut out confusion among parents whose kids are in different classes.
"At Crescent, we all try to work as a team, anyway, but this year we have even strengthened those team relationships in order to develop plans to the students that all kind of are together, and learning the same thing, as we move through this," said Lewis. "It's a little unprecedented, so we're just trying to work together as much as we possibly can, to make sure we cover everything that needs covered."
For the first week of school in Raleigh County, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 9, all students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will attend school.
On Sept. 14 through Oct. 2, face-to-face days are Monday and Tuesday.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, and Friday, Sept. 11, students with last names beginning with letters L-Z will attend school.
Dates for face-to-face adjust to Wednesday and Thursday from Sept. 14 to the week of Oct. 2.
Officials will monitor data with the goal of entering Phase 3 of blended learning on the week of Oct. 5.