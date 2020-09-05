Mixed reactions to Raleigh County school reopenings

(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald) Raleigh County bus driver Chris Toney preps his bus for his six daily bus runs in the Clear Fork district. The runs will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8, for the first day of school. Director of Transportation Gary Daniel said students will be allowed to sit two per seat and must wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the bus. Masks and sanitizer will be provided. Daniels said bus drivers will be cleaning the buses after each run, and on Friday when schools are closed, the buses will get a deep cleaning and be restocked with masks and hand sanitizer in preparation for the next school week. Daniels said the main goal is to keep the kids safe by preventing the spread of Covid-19.