Zachary Mitchem, 36, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin.
According to court documents, Mitchem was found passed out in a car parked in front of a local business near Beckley on July 5, 2019.
When a law enforcement officer came to check on Mitchem, she observed what she suspected to be controlled substances in Mitchem’s car. The officer then conducted a search of the car and found approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 14 grams of heroin.
The officer also found a gun, which Mitchem was prohibited from possessing due to previous felony convictions. After his arrest, Mitchem admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs in and around Raleigh County.
Mitchem faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 5.