For the first time in many years, downtown Lewisburg came up short on its decor Sunday, when a mixup in Public Works employee assignments left city lampposts without their usual complement of American flags. The fact that Sunday was Independence Day set the stage for incivility and accusations.
The ruckus that resulted from the untimely lapse produced not only an impromptu, peaceful “Flag Parade” through town Monday night but also a string of profanity-laced social media posts attacking everyone from city officials and employees to the local LGBTQIA+ community, which assayed its first public Pride event in Lewisburg little more than a week earlier.
Underlying all of the hoopla was what City Manager Misty Hill termed a “common human mistake.”
“American flags are up year-round in Lewisburg,” Hill said. “They are only changed out for the West Virginia state flags, which are put up a week prior to West Virginia Day (June 20) and then taken down a few days later. And the American flags go back up as soon as the West Virginia flags come down.”
But something went awry in that annual flag swap this year, Hill acknowledged.
Employees of the city’s Public Works Department are tasked with hanging and removing flags and banners, among their many other duties. They are assigned each task via a work order.
“A work order was generated to take the West Virginia flags down, and they were taken down,” Hill said. “The error occurred when one group of employees assumed another group was working to put the American flags back up, and that second group thought the first group was doing it. And nobody ended up doing it.”
She added, “It was a mistake that meant no malice, no offense, no anything like that.”
She said neither she nor Mayor Beverly White believes an employee or employees should lose a job over the incident.
“We are not terminating an employee for an honest mistake; no one did this on purpose,” Hill said, noting corrective measures have been taken.
“We’re making sure it doesn’t happen in the future,” she said. “I’ve met with all of the employees and reviewed what happened. The employees feel as bad as we do about this.”
In response to social media posts casting blame and calling for the mayor to step down for failing to interject herself into the work order process, Hill said, “There’s no reason for the mayor to oversee work orders.”
What people may not understand is that — like most small town mayors in West Virginia and elsewhere — White is not a full-time, paid city employee. She receives an annual $5,000 stipend rather than a regular paycheck, Hill noted.
Hill said another misunderstanding may have led some people to blame the LGBTQIA+ community for the lack of American flags on the city’s primary thoroughfares. Several social media posts referred to the rainbow Greenbrier Valley Pride banners as “gay pride flags” and insinuated that those banners had supplanted Lewisburg’s American flags.
Banners, however, are separate pennants that hang from a bar just below the light on the posts, on the opposite side from the sleeve that holds each flagpole at an angle. Banners and flags occupy different places on the lampposts and are secured in different ways; they are not interchangeable.
And besides, the Greenbrier Valley Pride banners were no longer on display Sunday, having been replaced by First Fridays banners before July 2.
Critics posting on social media may also be unaware that there are American flags standing sentinel in every one of Lewisburg’s parks, Hill said.
“Those flags were all flying on the 4th,” she said.
Hill said her first realization of the absence of the lamppost American flags came when someone saw a social media post about the issue and called her at 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 5.
“I immediately placed a call, and by 7:30 a.m. the flags were being placed on the lampposts,” she said.
The irony of the hue and cry against Lewisburg officials, accusing them of a lack of patriotism or outright antagonism toward the United States, Hill said, was that the city had just prior to the incident ordered all new American flags to replace the weather-worn ones now on display.
Monday’s motorized “Flag Parade,” as it was identified with admiration in a Facebook post by a North Carolina man, attracted between 200 and 300 participating vehicles, according to police estimates.
Hill said she spoke with Police Chief Chris Teubert about public safety when the parade began and after it ended.
“There were no issues,” she reported. “It came and went in a matter of 20 or 30 minutes. It was wonderful.”
