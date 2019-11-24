The first Mistletoe Market and Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Alderson Community Center for the Arts and Humanities at 400 E. Chestnut Ave.
Alderson’s stores will also be open including the Artisans Gallery with juried art and crafts. When ready for lunch, shoppers can find home cooking at the Big Wheel Restaurant and the Riverview Café. If they want to move fast to get back to shopping, Subway will fill the need. If there are little ones in tow, a walk through Santaland is the way to keep them happy. Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “We have something for everyone during the Christmas season here in Alderson. We look forward to seeing you here.”
Vendors interested in setting up at the Mistletoe Market should contact Bobby Hoover at 304-646-8028. The cost of a 12-by-12 space is $25 and vendors are encouraged to set up on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.