MOUNT HOPE — Appalachian Bible College invites the public to Missions Conference 2019, themed “Power2: A Powerful Word for a Powerful Witness.”
Corporate sessions will be held Monday, Oct. 28 (9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.); Tuesday, Oct. 29 (11 a.m. and 7 p.m.); and Wednesday, Oct. 30 (11 a.m.) in Anderson Hall.
Featured speakers are Rev. Tom Gibbons and Chaplain Steven Brown. Gibbons spent 28 years in Argentina and Peru as a church planter before serving as General Director of Gospel Mission of South America. Brown, a 33-year veteran of the Navy and Marine Corps, is the President of The Associated Gospel Churches which recruits and supports military chaplains.