National Park Service rangers and Fayetteville Fire Department crews rescued a woman who was missing for 30 minutes in the New River Gorge on Tuesday afternoon, Fayette County Emergency Operations Center officials reported.
The search started around 4:30 p.m. when the woman was reported missing. According to a Fayette EOC spokeswoman who guided rescuers to the woman, the woman "gave good directions" to the dispatcher, who passed the information to search crews.
Temperatures were at freezing when the woman reported that she was lost and during the rescue effort.