Missing Ronceverte teen found

Kinley M. Bowyer, a Ronceverte teenager who had been reported missing Tuesday morning, was located by an officer with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night and returned home.
When found by Sgt. C.R. Smith, Bowyer was a passenger in a Ford Focus driven by Andrew George Wolfe, 22, of White Sulphur Springs. Wolfe is now lodged in Southern Regional Jail, charged with grand larceny, felony fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing. According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the young man is believed to have stolen the automobile he was driving.
Sgt. Smith spotted the gray Ford at around 6:35 p.m. in the Crichton area of Greenbrier County, following an afternoon punctuated by residents’ reports of sightings of the vehicle. Those sightings led to searches conducted by Sheriff’s officers, the West Virginia State Police and the state Division of Natural Resources personnel, according to a media release issued by Sloan.
Upon identifying the vehicle on the road Thursday night, Smith activated his emergency lights, but the driver did not pull over, the release related. Instead, the automobile proceeded onto a dead-end street, then traveled through several residential lawns before turning north on W.Va. 20, where Smith lost sight of the vehicle. Only moments later, the release noted, the officer came upon the car after it had “been involved in (a) single-vehicle accident in a curve.”
“He (Wolfe) apparently was going too fast to negotiate the curve,” Sloan told The Register-Herald. “We weren’t pursuing at the time of the accident. The pursuit had broken off, and Sgt. Smith didn’t see the accident occur.”
Sloan emphasized, “Everything Sgt. Smith did was in accordance with our policy.”
The accident happened in Nicholas County, approximately 1.3 miles north of the Greenbrier County line. Both Wolfe and Bowyer were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.
This incident marked the second time in less than a week that what began as a motor chase by a Greenbrier Sheriff’s officer ended with a traffic accident. A deputy’s Saturday morning pursuit near Rupert of another stolen vehicle culminated in the death of Christopher Sigman, 24, of Summersville, when the pickup he was driving crashed into a tree.
Sloan said every such incident is thoroughly reviewed to ensure officers have followed the Sheriff’s Office’s policy governing vehicular pursuit. He said in both of this week’s incidents, the pursuing officer had lost sight of the subject vehicle prior to an accident occurring; neither officer saw the accident that concluded his chase.
