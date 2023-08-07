Police say no foul play is suspected after finding a Cabell County man, last seen on Saturday, dead Monday in a wooded area in Lewisburg.
Jarred David Shultz, 39, of Barboursville, was found dead at approximately 12:36 p.m. Monday in a wooded area near Interstate 64 and Route 219 in Lewisburg, according to a release posted to the Lewisburg Police Department’s Facebook page.
“There is no foul play suspected in this incident at this time,” the release states.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Shultz family and friends in this very difficult time.”
Monday morning, the Lewisburg Police Department made a post on Facebook asking for assistance in locating Shultz, who was last seen around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in Lewisburg in the area of Coleman Drive.
According to police, Shultz was in Lewisburg attending a golf tournament.
A second post made by the Lewisburg Police Department around noon Monday stated, “At this point, we have not located Mr. Shultz.”
Then at 3:50 p.m. Monday, the Lewisburg Police released its third statement on Shultz that he had been found deceased.
Agencies that assisted the Lewisburg Police in this investigation included the WV Division of Natural Resources, WV State Police, WV Division of Corrections, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisburg Fire Department.
