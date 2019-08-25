The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host its second Minority Business Expo of the year Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Charleston.
The event will be in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and registration is now open to exhibitors, vendors, and attendees.
The release said the expo creates opportunities for minorities, veterans and women business owners to network with business and government leaders.
“The expo encourages business development in West Virginia and the inclusion of historically under-represented communities,” Executive Director of HHOMA Jill Upson said in the release. “Women, veterans, and minorities must be involved in the creation of businesses, licensure process, and participation in the economic development of our great state.”
Attendees and exhibitors must register online by Oct. 1. Attendance is free. Exhibit booth space is $100, which is waived for local, state, and federal government agencies and nonprofits.
The expo operates from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.
For more information, visit Facebook at @WVHHOMA, minorityaffairs.wv.gov or call the office at 304-356-2023.
Wendy Holdren