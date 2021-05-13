The following area student was among the 700 Spring Semester 2021 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Cory Stangel, of Jesse, graduated from the Business Entrepreneurship program with an AAS.
