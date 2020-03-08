The National Weather Service had issued various advisories for snowy weather to the different parts of southern West Virginia on Friday. Outside of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center at 10 a.m., the wet pavement sparkled merrily under a brilliant burst of sunlight. An hour later, a powerful wind was pelting the parking lot with fat, huge snowflakes. The snow wetted the faces and hair of the miners who stepped outside. For several minutes, the sharp wind was relentless.
There were about three dozen men inside the Convention Center at 11 a.m., and all had been miners. They sat in chairs outside a conference room and waited on an advocate from the Boone County Memorial Hospital Black Lung Center to call their names. The center provides black lung testing for miners and helps them file paperwork with the federal government to obtain black lung benefits.
The free event on Friday allowed miners to come to the Convention Center and get their initial claims filed. The Appalachian miners had driven from several counties, from towns like Fayetteville, Glen Morgan, Glen Daniel and Hinton, Boone Memorial Hospital Marketing Director Karlie Price said, to wait on Friday for their names to be called.
Most were in their 60s and 70s, and most had shrugged off the winter storm warnings for their counties to drive to the Convention Center because they needed help filling out the required paperwork to apply for their black lung benefits.
Black lung — coal workers' pneumoconiosis (CWP), also known as black lung disease – is caused by long-term exposure to coal dust. The disease robs the miner of his breath, making it difficult to breathe without help. There's no cure for the disease, and treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and improving quality of life.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), through the agency's Coal Workers' Health Surveillance Program (CWHSP), has tracked black lung disease in underground coal miners since 1970. NIOSH reports that coal miners in central Appalachia are disproportionately affected. In the Appalachian coalfields in 2018, as many as one in five miners showed evidence of having the disease — the highest rate in 25 years.
George Lambert, 67, of Mullens, was among them. He was proud of his "Trump 2020" hat, directing attention to it.
Like most of the men, he had come alone that morning, making the drive from his Wyoming County hometown.
Lambert has two grown daughters, he explained. One moved to North Carolina, but one moved to Beckley, just a county away from where Lambert reported he had supported his family by "working the mines."
"It's all I've ever done," he said.
Ask him which company he worked for, and Lambert has a list.
"Who didn't I work for?" he said. "I started out with Eastern Associated Coal in Herndon.
"I worked for Mayben Energy (for) 10 or 11 years; I worked for Elk Run for about 11 years, and several different small mines in Boone County, Raleigh County, Wyoming County," Lambert listed. "I'm still working.
"I still have trouble breathing," he said. "It's just hard to breathe."
It had started more than 15 years ago.
In 2004, Lambert said, he had visited a Beckley pulmonary specialist's clinic and submitted to a battery of tests.
"The clinic told me that, by my X-rays, I had black lung," he said. "And they told me that I breathed too good at (the doctor's office).
"Even though the X-rays showed black lung in all four quadrants (of the lung), my breathing test and blood oxygen was too good to receive black lung benefits," he said. "So they sent in this report, and they denied me of benefits, so I'm trying again this year.
"It's just a government thing," said Lambert. "All these coal companies, they're all —."
He stopped, then continued, "The only people that I know of, that get black lung (benefits), are smokers.
"Everyone that I talk to, that gets black lung, smokes," he said. "I quit in 1980."
Walking up hills is hard, he explained. When he wakes in the morning, he has "a lot of congestion, spitting up."
"I mean, it is what it is," Lambert assessed his situation. "I knew.
"My dad worked in the mines for 35 years. Both my granddads worked in the mines, so I went to work in the mines," he continued.
He said that he had not thought of re-applying for black lung benefits until he learned of the free event on Friday at the Convention Center. The BMH Black Lung Center was helping miners apply for their benefits.
"I'm just going to try," he explained.
Lambert's story of benefits denial is common.
Miners have to file their benefit claims with the United States Department of Labor. For years, the men had grabbed "lunch buckets" and left their families to head to work. They had donned hard hats and gone underneath West Virginia to bring out coal.
Underground, they had trained their minds not to fear the dark or the mechanical sounds and to be alert for odors of a dangerous gas or fire. They had not been able to stop the mine from entering their lungs.
On the surface, many miners discovered that their disease was more mysterious than the mine that had given it to them. It was also more political.
Congress had enacted the Black Lung Benefits Act (BLBA) in 1973 to provide monthly payments and medical benefits to coal miners totally disabled from pneumoconiosis that arose from employment in or around the nation's coal mines.
Proving that coal dust disabled a miner's lungs, however, is a controversial and arduous process that many miners need help to navigate, said Willie Carte, BMH director of Respiratory Services and the Black Lung Clinic.
Carte explained the process:
Miners must file a claim with the Department of Labor and then wait for permission to schedule an exam with a physician who is certified to diagnose black lung. The diagnosis is so controversial, said Carte, that many noncertified physicians will not write it as a diagnosis because they may later be called to court to testify about their diagnosis.
Miners submit to chest X-rays, a pulmonary function (breathing) test, an electrocardiogram (EKG) to measure the heartbeat, a detailed physical, a resting "blood gas" test that checks the oxygen level from an artery and then an arterial blood gas test during peak exercise.
The exam is sent to the DOL with the physician's findings. If the black lung disease is enough to receive benefits, DOL will notify them.
That does not end the process in most cases, he added.
"If the coal company's still in operation, or the insurance company that oversees the mines that the miners worked for the coal company, they'll fight the miner and will send them for a company black lung exam," Carte said. "The miner will have to get a lawyer, at that point."
An administrative judge then decides whether the miner will receive a benefit and how much.
"The first thing that a miner has to do is file a claim," said Carte on Friday. "That's what we're doing today.
"We'll do everything for them. We'll walk them through; we'll mail that in to the Department of Labor."
Boone Memorial started its Black Lung Center in February 2018. At the center, miners receive all exams from four certified physicians and can get pulmonary rehabilitation treatment. Advocates also help them fill out the paperwork for their claims and get their claims filed.
Since the Black Lung Center opened, said Carte, the hospital has served about 1,500 miners. It is one of the most under-diagnosed diseases in southern West Virginia, he said.
"When they go to their family physicians or lung doctors, they'll do chest X-rays and CT scans, and they'll see that (the miners) have scar tissue," he said. "But, generally, they won't write on paper that (the patient) has black lung because they're not certified to do it ... but it would also require them to be possibly questioned.
"They know that most of these miners are going to be fought by the companies, so there's going to be a lot of depositions in the courtroom to justify why they disabled a miner."
Miners abound in Boone County, Carte said. He explained that the hospital launched the Black Lung Center to better serve its community.
"At Boone Memorial, it's really important for us to do good for the miner, because most of us have family members that are miners or that are retired from the mines," he said. "We know how difficult it is, and how they're being treated, and so we're kind of taking it personal in what we do and in why we do what we do.
"Miners appreciate it because there's nobody standing up for the miners. There's nobody around trying to help the miners, so when you find places that help the miners, they're appreciative.
"They're hardworking people that are not asking for a hand-out. They're asking to get what they deserve."
He said the center recently helped set up a Black Lung Association in Boone.
Aaron Cole will turn 71 on April 1. He and his wife recently moved back to Lester from Florida.
An experience in a dark coal mine had sent him to the Sunshine State.
While he waited for his name to be called on Friday, he talked about his years in the mines and in the sunshine and even the day that a trip to heaven got continued because he had unfinished business on earth.
"In 1976, I started at Eastern Associated, over across Bolt Mountain," said Cole. "I was scared about half to death.
"I went in as a red hat," he said, referring to the "rookie" hat worn the first year. "I was probably in my middle 30s.
"But it was an experience," Cole said. "It's a culture you have to get used to, because if you sit around and look around, all you see is broken top cracks, and it just looks like it's about to fall any time, but that's just the nature of the coal mines.
"After you get used to it, it's just no different than sitting here, other than if your light goes out, you're in bad trouble.
"You have no idea what direction's what."
Cole moved to a mine in Sundial in 1981 and stayed there until 1994, when he got laid off.
"The mines changed," he said of the period between the 1980s and 1994. Peabody Coal bought out his mine, he said.
Cole has respect for miners.
"These men that go underground every day, they risk their life," he said. "Because they don't know if they're coming back out again.
"When you go under there, and you do your job, you're ready to come out, and you hope everything goes well so you're able to come out."
Cole said he was trapped underground "only once."
"That's when a mountain set down on top of me," he explained. "I was on a continuous miner, and a mountain set down on top of me, and there I was, stuck there in what they call a pillar line by myself — me and a piece of equipment."
He said rocks were raining down all around him, and he could not move. A piece of rock that was 10 feet thick and at least 38 feet in circumference dropped down and covered the entire piece of equipment.
Cole sat for two hours by himself. At first, he said, he was too scared to think about what he should do.
"My knees — I shook so bad. Until I got my senses back, I couldn't do nothing," he recalled. "There I set, and I couldn't do nothing."
His machine, which he said is similar to a bulldozer, would not move forward, but he realized he still had electrical power. The realization gave him an idea.
"I pulled both levers in reverse and shut my eyes, and the lever caught that big rock and just catapulted it," he said. "I was ready to go home.
"And I needed a new pair of britches."
Not long afterward, he went to work on the surface. In 1994, he was laid off and decided he would move to Florida.
"I said, 'If I'm going to change professions, I'm going to go somewhere where it's warm year round,'" he remembered. "So I've been down there, up until the last couple of years."
Cole left behind the coalfields and the harsh winters. He had escaped the mine with his life, but the mine did not give up its grasp on his life.
"I can't get my breath, at all," he said. "Walking uphill, or any distance, I'm out of breath."
In fact, death once gave up its hold on Cole with more grace than the West Virginia coalfields did.
He was clinically dead once, during a heart surgery in 2014, he said.
Except for seeing his body on the table, he could see only a pure white light. He sensed, but could not see, an angel. The angel told him he had a choice to make. He could die or come back to earth.
He had "unsettled" business on earth, so he decided to come back, he said.
"I'm not saying I wouldn't go to heaven," he explained. "It was just unsettled.
"I have rededicated my life back to the Lord," Cole reported.
His doctors were concerned that he was not recovering his breathing more quickly, following surgeries.
In 2018, he said, tests showed that he had black lung disease in the lower part of his lungs.
"Not extensively," he added. "But I do have it.
"Whether or not they'll award me anything, I don't know. That's the reason I'm out here," he said. "It would help.
"When you're on Social Security, you survive. That's about all you do, and I'm not the only one," Cole said. "There's many, many men that are in that shape.
"God has richly blessed me, and for my age, I'm in good shape. My heart surgery went well.
"I just can't hardly breathe."