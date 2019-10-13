A mine electrician retraining class is planned at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville on Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year in order to keep their Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) certification current," a New River CTC press release stated.
The cost for the class is $50, and pre-registration for the course is required by Wednesday, Oct. 30.
For more information or to register, visit www.newriver.edu/community or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101or gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.
— Jordan Nelson