Water runs downhill. Just ask Minden residents who suffered through another flood last Sunday when a torrential downpour brought floodwaters and sewer debris into their front yards and homes.
In the aftermath, they are voicing concern, again, that PCBs leaked out of abandoned mines in the area and from a federal Superfund site, contaminating their properties.
Representatives of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) insist, however, that any possible PCBs have been contained.
But a Minden resident says he has video evidence that the heavy rains and flooding did, in fact, disturb the site.
Minden is the home of the former Shaffer Equipment Company, which the EPA deemed a Superfund site in 2019.
Shaffer supplied local coal companies with electrical transformers and other equipment. Oil containing PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) was used in those transformers which were stored on site from 1970 to 1984.
Residents claim damaged transformers were dumped in abandoned mines. Some, they say, were buried.
Back then, the health effects of PCBs were not known and the oil was often sprayed on roads on dry summer days to keep the dust down. Since then, health agencies have recognized PCBs as a carcinogen. Residents say many of their former neighbors and family members have died of various cancers – and they point to PCB contamination as the reason.
Following the Sunday flood, Minden residents expressed concern that additional contamination has spilled into Arbuckle Creek and soaked into the soil around Minden.
EPA placed a cap at Shaeffer's to contain the PCBs. It said flooding on Sunday did not disturb the site, despite a mess of troubles throughout the small town including damaged homes and cars and blocked roadways. The water rose so high in some spots that rescue boats were brought in to transport residents from their homes.
David Sternberg, a spokesman for EPA Region III in Philadelphia, said Thursday that EPA and WVDEP visited the site three times after the flood. Sterberg said WVDEP agents visited on Monday.
"Initial inspections indicated no significant damage to the cap structure, or to other, recent work performed by EPA and our contractors," Sternberg reported. "EPA representatives followed up with visits on (Wednesday and Thursday) and confirmed the initial observations.
"Based on all inspections, there is no indication that capped site material was transported away from the site," Sternberg added.
Minden resident Darrell "Butter" Thomas recorded the Shaffer site post-flood.
His video shows debris, a section of a house, a roof, and muddy mounds of earth around the site. Footage of the actual site shows standing water and debris. Thomas claims the site had been leaking PCB oil prior to the flood and that he had tried showing it to EPA agents in Minden assessing test sites.
"They have refused to even look at it," he said. "They simply refused. They don't want to acknowledge it."
Thomas said in social media videos and posts that the torrential rains from last weekend had washed away the oily PCBs but that he anticipates it will return when the floodwaters subside.
"As far as it not being breached, they are sadly mistaken," he said of the site. "I think you can say this site was breached.
"It might not be completely wiped out, but there's enough evidence on it to prove the water was up there and it's more than likely some of that PCBs got washed out and their test results in Minden just ain't gonna hold up," Thomas said in the recording.
He showed large mounds of sand that had been carried from the site by floodwaters.
"This ain't Myrtle Beach, folks," he said.
"EPA says now their test is gonna remain the same, no matter," he said. "They're saying it doesn't matter. It's not going to affect the test results."
• • •
Sternberg said that the EPA is in the process of receiving and evaluating the results of "the most recently collected samples" and that the results will determine whether additional testing needs to be ordered.
When questioned about whether Sunday's flood would provoke additional testing, he said, "The flooding will be considered as we identify the need for additional testing."
He added that additional testing is anticipated to occur this summer, as part of the Superfund Site Remedial investigation.
"EPA and DEP are evaluating the need to conduct sampling, prior to that time," he said.
"The remaining Remedial Investigation sample results will continue to be received in the coming months and a community meeting to discuss the results and next steps will be planned for summer 2020," he added.
WVDEP Acting Communications Director Terry Fletcher said Friday that the WVDEP worker who visited the site Monday conducted a visual inspection of "all accessible points" and that the inspection indicated "no significant damage to the cap structure or other recent work performed by EPA contractors."
Fletcher added that there was no indication that "capped site material was transported away from the site."
A former Shaffer employee, Frank Ward, told The Register-Herald that barrels and transformers containing PCB were stored in abandoned mines around Minden.
When asked if floodwaters could have washed PCBs from those barrels, Fletcher replied that the WVDEP has "not found any proof of barrels of PCBs or transformers in abandoned mines in the Minden area.
"Sediment samples taken near an abandoned mine portal showed very low levels of PCBs, but nothing that points to barrels of PCBs or transformers being underground," said Fletcher.
When asked if a disposal plan is being developed for the reports of barrels and transformers, Fletcher said WVDEP agents have not gone into the abandoned mines.
"Again, the WVDEP has no proof that barrels of PCBs or transformers are present in abandoned mines in the Minden area," Fletcher stated. "It should be noted that the WVDEP does not have the staff or equipment to enter abandoned mines, and it is highly unlikely that a government agency, such as the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), would allow entrance into these structures to retrieve old equipment."
EPA carried out three failed cleanup efforts of PCB in Minden over the past 40 years. On multiple occasions, EPA agents declared that no PCBs were in Minden. After additional testing, sparked by citizen protests, EPA discovered additional contamination.
The federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) bungled a community health report in Minden in the early 1990s by reporting inflated population data and ignoring state statistics on Minden cancer death rates and relying instead on cancer death rates for Fayette County and Oak Hill.
The report also included data from a study that was not conducted on Minden residents, but that mistake was corrected after citizens brought it to the attention of federal agents.
•••
Around 200 people live in Minden, which was annexed into the City of Oak Hill in 2016 under pressure from WVDEP.
The goals of the annexation, Oak Hill officials reported, were to dissolve the embattled and dilapidated Arbuckle Public Service District (PSD) which served Minden and to improve an Oak Hill city-operated plant. Both of the plants leaked sewage into Arbuckle Creek, which is carried to the New River.
WVDEP required the annexation and a city takeover of Arbuckle PSD in order for Oak Hill to get state funding to upgrade the Oak Hill plant. Part of the annexation includes a $22 million sewer project in Minden, which residents have said terrifies them due to the possibility of construction disturbing the landscape and exposing PCBs.
WVEP and EPA agents have said the sewer project does not present a health risk. Residents have expressed extreme distrust of EPA and state officials.
For years, Minden residents have reported that Oak Hill sewer waste comes into their neighborhood when there is a heavy rain.
Following the flooding on Sunday, when about six inches of rain fell on Oak Hill, Minden residents posted pictures on Facebook of toilet waste, including tampons and toilet paper. They pointed out that Oak Hill has not addressed the flooding problem since annexing Minden four years ago.
Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass responded on Friday by stating that Oak Hill received a large amount of rain and that Minden, in particular, was hurt by Sunday's flooding.
"The largest portion of the flood zone, designated by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), is in Minden, so Minden got hit especially hard," said Hannabass. "There were people trapped in Minden and trapped out of Minden and some major damage in Minden, and it's unfortunate.
"Everybody regrets that, tremendously."
He said it is unlikely that the current sewer project caused more flooding. He acknowledged that sewer water from Oak Hill had washed into Minden.
"When it comes to floods, whether it's in Oak Hill or in the Midwest or wherever, one unfortunate thing your'e going to see is water where it shouldn't be, he said. "You're going to see water overwhelming sewer systems, as happened last Sunday at the Oak Hill wastewater plant."