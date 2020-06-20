Irene V. Jarrell, 93, of Seth, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV, with Pastor Ricky Peters officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery. Armstrong Funer…