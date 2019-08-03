The Department of Health an Human Services has invested a grant of $1,102,768 to the Raleigh County Community Action Association for the Early Head Start Programs.
The announcement was made Friday by Congressman Carol Miller, R-WV, who said she was pleased to see the Department of Health and Human Services investing in the children of Southern West Virginia.
“As a wife, a mother, and a grandmother, I know how important the early years of a child’s life are and I commend the Head Start Programs for making this a priority,” she said.
The Head Start and Early Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. These programs foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.
