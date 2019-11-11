An early morning fire caused extensive damage to the Audrina Mill in Monroe County on Monday, but decisive action by a contingent of volunteer firefighters contained the flames before the blaze could spread.
Union Volunteer Fire Department took the lead in battling the fire, assisted by units from Ronceverte, Lindside and Alderson. No injuries were reported.
Owned by the West Virginia Great Barrel Company, the Gap Mills complex contains both a sawmill and a barrel stave production facility. While the sawmill was heavily damaged, the stave facility was mostly spared, according to Tom Crabtree, one of the company’s managers.
“We’re just thankful no one was hurt,” Crabtree said Monday afternoon.
He would not speculate on the cause of the fire, saying he expected someone from the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office to arrive at the scene later in the day to begin the process of making that determination.
A passer-by reported the fire at 2:07 a.m., Monroe County 911 Center records show. Crabtree said the Union VFD had personnel on the scene within five minutes of being dispatched.
“They did a spectacular job,” he said. “That site was very well organized. They had the building pretty much surrounded when I got there at 4 a.m. I was extremely impressed.”
Security footage at the mill showed a visible glow from the fire inside the structure, beginning at 2:02 a.m., Crabtree said.
Given the minor damage to the stave section of the mill, Crabtree anticipates a quick resumption of production of the stave line, which is essential to the barrel production at the company’s cooperage in the Harts Run area of White Sulphur Springs.
“This is important to the community and to the barrel company,” he said. “The fire will not affect the opening production of the barrel company.”
Crabtree said there are currently around 30 people employed at the stave production facility and 50 at the sawmill.
Reopening the stave section is only a matter of replacing a couple of pieces of equipment and doing some cleanup, he said. The sawmill will take longer to restore, but Crabtree is optimistic.
“We’re looking to redeploy resources to keep people working and get everything restarted as soon as possible,” he said. “I’m pretty optimistic that we won’t have to lay anybody off.”
