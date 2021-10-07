Middle School students from Park and Midland Trail are participating in WVU Science Adventure School that is a 4-day, 3-night program offered at the beginning of a student's 6th grade year. The program combines adventures in the outdoors with hands-on STEM and environmental science learning that's being held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
With experiential education being a focus, “SAS” will get students out of their comfort zones, meet new friends, face new challenges and find the scientist that lies within. This adventure-based, outdoor science school is dedicated to empowering and educating West Virginia’s youth and takes place in multiple scenic locations throughout the state including the wonderful mountains of the New River Gorge area.