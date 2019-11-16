Middle schoolers will take over WVU Tech’s auditorium today to participate in a qualifying round of the FIRST LEGO League Challenge, and all of the public is invited to attend.
Up to a dozen teams of students will take part in the event, where they will tackle problems for this year’s “City Shaper” themed challenge. According to WVU Tech officials, teams must solve a number of challenges using innovative solutions to problems.
They will also program and employ a LEGO-based robot to navigate a series of “missions.”
Approximately half the teams will move on to the state competition to be hosted at Fairmont State University next Saturday.
The public is invited to attend beginning at 1:30 p.m. to watch the contests and meet the teams.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology. Based in New Hampshire, the not-for-profit public charity designs accessible, innovative programs that motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building life skills.
Jordan Nelson