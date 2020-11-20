FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, right, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, left, speak to the media at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Shirkey and Chatfield are headed to the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.