MOUNT HOPE — A planned regular meeting of the Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission was scrapped Monday due to the unavailability of the intended meeting location.
Last month, concerns were raised by local residents and at least one historic preservation specialist that a Works Progress Administration-era stone retaining wall in the Mount Hope Historic District was being demolished and replaced with a more modern wall.
At the time, Mount Hope Housing Authority Executive Director Stormy Parsons said the wall was being replaced due to safety concerns.
About 20 individuals were present for the 6 p.m. gathering of the commission in the community room of the Mount Hope Housing Authority building, but they couldn't gain access to the building, which led to the meeting being shelved.
"Tonight's meeting has been canceled because the community room was unavailable," read a notice posted on a window on the front of the building. A rescheduled date will be announced once it is determined, the note read.
The members of the public waited a little while, then dispersed.
The posted agenda for the meeting included approval of minutes from the Aug. 17, 2022, meeting, discussion on financial matters, new business such as board member recruitment and grant opportunities, and unfinished business such as preservation ordinance development and historic inventory update, as well as 501(c)(3) creation.
Andy Davis, one of two current members of the MHHLC, was present in Mount Hope Monday.
"There's a lot of momentum happening right now, not only in Mount Hope and in Fayette County, but in the whole region," said Davis. "The Historic Landmarks Commission is one of many really useful tools that have been created locally to make sure that, when and if redevelopment happens, it happens the right way, and that it can take advantage of all available resources, including historic tax credits."
Davis said some MHHLC members' terms have ended and, in the downtime, new commissioners haven't replaced them, which was one of the aims of Monday's meeting.
"Certainly, getting the word out about the importance of the group itself and seeking interested members who might be interested in that role and want to learn more about it, that's a top priority right now," he said. "We want to get more people involved in making sure the organization functions as it should."
As that process is jumpstarted, Davis said he looked at Monday's meeting postponement as "just a growing pain."
"I think it might have been as simple as a miscommunication or something, so we're going to reschedule the meeting and have the same agenda," Davis added.
