MONTGOMERY — Montgomery General Hospital continues to look after the health and well-being of local children as the 2023-24 school year looms.
The 2023 Montgomery General Hospital Health Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, on the MGH campus along the banks of the Kanawha River.
The fair — free to children, their families and vendors — will be rain or shine on Friday. It annually offers a variety of health-related activities and options.
There will be bicycle helmets, a kids' zone with inflatables, health screenings, sports, fitness activities and more. The vendors will provide free activities, games and educational opportunities for children from the region as the fair progresses during its four-hour window Friday.
"In my opinion, we try to grow it every year," David Richards, Montgomery General's chief operating officer, said of the fair. "It's a very integral part of our community."
Vendor spots are largely filled, but potential vendors can reach out to the hospital to see if they can still be accommodated.
Richards said the fair — in existence for nearly 20 years — has good participation from area families and vendors. "It's a very big event. Covid slowed us down, but last year we came back strong. We encourage everyone to come out."
Prizes such as shirts, bikes and scooters will be available, and fair organizers and vendors work to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for the children as the new school year rapidly approaches.
Anyone needing more information or wishing to make a donation can call 304-442-5151, ext. 723, or 304-442-7446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.