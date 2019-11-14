Meteorologists report record low temps in southern West Virginia

Chris Jackson/The Register-HeraldA Fayette County school bus pulls away after picking up children on Rt. 16 as all schools in the county were on a 2-hour delay due to cold temperatures and ice on the roads near Fayetteville on Wednesday. While several counties in southern West Virginia started school Wednesday on a two-hour delay, it won’t be a trend because temperatures will begin to rise to average within the next couple of days, National Weather Service Meteorologist James Zvolensky.