Meteorologists report record low temps in southern West Virginia

The last few months of 2019 have seen temperature extremes — high and low —across southern West Virginia. While October brought in a wave of above average heat, Wednesday morning saw a record-breaking cold temperature in Beckley.
National Weather Service Meteorologist James Zvolensky out of Charleston told The Register-Herald the Raleigh County Airport reported a record low of 8 degrees Wednesday morning.
While several counties in the southern West Virginia area started school Wednesday on a two-hour delay, Zvolensky reported the low temps be with us long.
He said temperatures will return to normal for this time of year within the next couple of days.
“The former record low for this time of year in the Beckley area was 12 degrees, and that was recorded in 1986,” Zvolensky said. “That’s crazy, it’s typically not that cold during this time of year, however going into Thursday and Friday, temps will reach in the mid to upper 40s, which is much more the style for this time of year.”
The abnormal cold temperatures were due to a strong cold front that pushed down from Canada, Zvolensky added, hitting the Appalachian Mountains late Monday evening which caused the widespread of snowfall many woke up to Tuesday morning.
“We are warming up for the most part, but it’s hard to tell how long the warm trend will last,” he said. “Come December, temperatures could be above average, or another cold front like this could come in, you just never know.
“Mother Nature has a mind of her own this time of year.”
