alderson — Quaint, scenic and sleepy like so many other small towns in West Virginia, tiny Alderson still manages to assert its individuality.
And it’s even starting to catch on as a low-key tourist attraction, largely thanks to the efforts of a core group of downtown merchants and their independent Main Street organization.
Main Street’s visitors center — which is also home to a trio of nifty gift shops — is situated inside a building that preserves the classic mid-century architecture of the gasoline station that long ago operated there.
Lion statues, large and small, dot the town, serving as reminders of Alderson’s most famous “native son.” Practically anyone in town can recite the tale of “French,” an African lion kept as a pet by an Alderson family in the early 1890s. And if a visitor happens to bring his own pet lion to town all these years later, he’ll quickly discover there’s still an ordinance on the books requiring all lions be leashed when strolling through Alderson.
Bisected by a river, this little town of 1,155 people is situated half in Greenbrier County and half in Monroe. Signs on the bridge spanning the waterway, linking the two sides of Alderson, mark the center of the Greenbrier River, which is also half in Monroe and half in the county of Greenbrier.
Within hailing distance of the bridge that carries vehicular traffic from one side of town to the other is another bridge, long-closed to motor vehicles but now often pressed into service as a focal point for the town’s frequent festivals.
“When it’s not the bane of our existence, the river is one of our biggest assets,” Margaret Hambrick, treasurer of Alderson Main Street, wryly comments about the flood-prone Greenbrier. “It adds to our quality of life.”
Main Street, Hambrick says, “tries to heighten the sense of community in the town and make it a good place to live.”
But that does not mean visitors are unwelcome. Far from it.
“We certainly do promote tourism,” Hambrick quickly adds, noting that the town has long embraced the “part-timers” who summer on riverfront properties and participate in the many Main Street-driven community events that attract day visitors.
A tourist attraction in itself, the J.M. Alderson General Merchandise store — affectionately known simply as “Alderson’s” — anchors the Monroe side of town.
Founded by the Alderson family in 1887, the fanciful shop at 203 S. Monroe St. lays claim to the title of oldest store in West Virginia, according to Sarah Alderson, the fourth generation of her family to own and manage the establishment.
The graceful Art Deco building is filled with everything from jewelry, hats and purses to books, model trains and home decor.
“We get a lot of out-of-towners coming to see the store,” Alderson enthuses. “The store is a destination, but it also helps if there are several places to see in this same area. Every business helps all of us to make the town a destination. The goal is to fill this downtown with shops and restaurants.”
Alderson acknowledges that she yearns for a full-service grocery store in her town once again and would like to see a restaurant occupy the old bank building just up the street from her store.
“We keep working on that,” she says, noting that several new businesses have opened in town just this year. “I see overall growth now. More and more people are discovering us.”
One of the newest businesses in town is situated just next door to Alderson’s and boasts a compatible vibe, albeit in a smaller space. Always Vintage opened its doors July 1, just in time for the influx of hundreds of visitors who flock to Alderson for its famed 4th of July celebration.
Shop owner Lisa Davis says fellow merchants welcomed her with open arms.
“Everyone is just happy I’m here,” she says. “We are getting more businesses on this side of the bridge, but most tourists still don’t know where we are.”
The tourists who do make the left turn as they cross the bridge from Greenbrier to Monroe County are an interesting mix of guests from The Greenbrier (located an hour up the road in White Sulphur Springs) and anglers in pursuit of the river’s abundant smallmouth bass, Davis says with a laugh.
Always Vintage merchandise ranges from antiques to collectibles, much of it gleaned from estates, Davis notes. “I rotate stuff in on a regular basis,” she says.
Catering less to the day tourist than to the permanent residents and “part-timers” is another new business on the Monroe side of Alderson. Rexroad Supply Company is a neatly-organized hardware store, visible from the end of the bridge.
Clint Lunceford, who also owns hardware and furniture stores in Gassaway, opened his Alderson location July 1. He says he decided to give the riverside town a try after a salesman told him the town needed a hardware store.
Most of his customers thus far, he notes, are “people in a mad scramble to get projects finished before winter.”
In a press release issued by the Main Street organization when the store opened, Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver was quoted as saying, “We are so glad to have a hardware store. Now, we will not have to go 15 miles for nails or other small items while in the middle of a repair project.”
New shopping opportunities geared toward visitors have recently sprung up on the Greenbrier County side of town.
In addition to the Riverview Café — newly incorporated into the Riverview Motel — the Alderson Artisans Gallery and Bridgewalk Vendors brought their shops to Riverview Avenue this year.
Being inside the town’s Visitors Center, the trio of shops comprising Bridgewalk Vendors see most of the tourists who are funneled off I-64 and down scenic Route 12 into Alderson.
Linda Howe, owner of Howes’ Things, praises Main Street’s work to get Alderson Historic District signage on the Interstate. “We get a lot of tourists now,” she remarks, also speaking for fellow Bridgewalk Vendors — Kitchen Creek Jewelry and Thimble ‘n’ Plow.
The three shops feature an array of souvenirs and gift items, including historic kids’ toys, handcrafted jewelry and pottery, Alderson history booklets, hard-to-find candies and an assortment of West Virginia food products as exotic as “Wild Ramp Jelly” and “Pawpaw Butter” and as down-to-earth as locally-grown popcorn.
Contrasting her shop’s current bustling location to its previous spot on the quieter Monroe side of town, Howe acknowledges, “It’s hard to get (tourists) to cross the river.”
Main Street is making inroads in conquering that resistance, however, Howe says, with a year-round roster of community events that have components on both sides of the river and, in some cases, even use the Alderson Memorial Bridge (the historic pedestrian bridge) as a festival venue.
“We’re trying to make Alderson a destination through special events and attractions,” Howe says, pointing out that development of a “river walk” has been approved, and the lion has been adopted as the town’s official symbol.
Sarah Alderson is also optimistic that development along the riverbank will attract people to the town, as the community activities already have done.
“We have the most beautiful setting in the area, with a river running right through it,” she boasts. “I see a big uptick in tourism in our future.”
For more information about activities, sight-seeing and shopping in Alderson, call the town’s Visitors Center at 304-716-6433 or contact the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-645-1000 or greenbrierwv.com.
l Alderson’s store is typically open Thursday through Saturday, with some Sunday hours during holiday seasons; regular updates about hours of operation are posted on the shop’s Facebook page. Telephone 304-445-2851.
l Always Vintage is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
l The three shops of Bridgewalk Vendors are open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays while the community market is in operation in the parking lot.
l Rexroad Supply Company is open from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Telephone 681-642-5700.
l The Riverview Café, operated by Teri and Chip James, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.