ATHENS — Every Mercer County third grader will receive a new dictionary again this year thanks to the Dictionary Project. Students at Sun Valley School in Lerona will receive their copies of Webster’s Dictionary during a ceremony at the school on Wednesday. The program begins at 1 p.m.
Providing a dictionary for the county’s third graders is an annual collaborative project between Concord University, Bluefield State College, Mercer County Schools and the Princeton and Bluefield Rotary Clubs conducted in honor of Noah Webster’s birthday. Each year since the project’s inception more than a decade ago, the group has selected a different school for the presentation ceremony.
The goal of this program is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary.
From staff reports