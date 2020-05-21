Members of the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus will be leading a recitation of the Rosary at six Catholic cemeteries in the Greenbrier Valley and Alleghany Highlands on Sunday and Monday, May 24-25.
On Sunday, immediately following the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs, members of the Knights will lead the Rosary, remembering the deceased members of the Council and their families and the deceased buried in Mount Loretta Cemetery adjoining the church.
Monday’s schedule will include a 9 a.m. recitation at St. John of God Cemetery at Sam Black Church; 10:15, Immaculate Conception Cemetery near Williamsburg; 12 noon at Sacred Heart Catholic cemetery near Springdale; 3 p.m. Mount Carmel Catholic cemetery in Low Moor, Va.; and 4:30 p.m. at St. John, the Evangelist, cemetery in Sweet Springs.
All participants are asked to wear facing covering and to observe social distances.
On Sunday evening, May 24, the Alleghany Highlands Council will have a business meeting at 6 p.m. in the Knights room, again with members asked to wear face covering and to observe social distance.