Marking its fifth year, the annual Donald Davis Memorial Toy Drive was once again successful, serving the children of western Greenbrier, eastern Fayette and northern Summers counties.
A western Greenbrier native, Davis worked in the Washington, D.C., area and each year brought a truckload of toys back to the Meadow River Valley to distribute to children who would not otherwise get a toy for Christmas. After his untimely death, his friends and relatives in the tri-county region continued to collect new toys for distribution in area schools and through Wellspring.
The Greenbrier Valley Council 8689 Knights of Columbus provided financial backing for this year’s endeavor.
In addition to supporting the toy drive, the Greenbrier Valley Knights donated to Penny Pitch and the Lewisburg-Fairlea Food Locker; provided 72 new children’s coats to boys and girls in need through the Family Resource Network in Pocahontas County, Wellspring of western Greenbrier County, Family Resource Network of Monroe County and White Sulphur Springs Elementary School; and provided gently used winter coats, scarves and gloves to the Clothes Closet of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs.
The GV Knights also provide financial support each month to the Community Outreach program of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs, which assists those in need in the Greenbrier Valley area.
The Greenbrier Valley Council of Knights of Columbus has members in Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe and eastern Fayette counties in West Virginia, as well as Alleghany and Bath counties in Virginia.
