The third annual Lillian Faith Bennet Memorial Ride and Auction will take place on Saturday at Skyline Lodge in Ghent.
The event, which honors Lillian Faith Bennet, an infant born with a genetic disorder known as trisomy, was created to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston after Bennet passed away at approximately 5 months old in 2016.
ATVs, four-wheelers and trail bikes are welcome on the ride. The entry fee is $10. The ride will begin and end at Skyline Lodge, 127 Lakeview Drive in Ghent. Interested riders are urged to arrive at 9 a.m. before taking off at 10 a.m.
An auction will also be at the lodge at 5:30 p.m. Bennet's grandparents will donate the first $500 and are seeking someone to match the donation. Those who are not able to donate money are encouraged to bring a new toy, stuffed animal, nonperishable food or household supplies.
For more information, contact Mike and Lisa Mercado at 304-894-2233.
