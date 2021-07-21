Memorial poker run set for Sept. 11

After a year’s absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run will return to the southern West Virginia roads on Sept. 11.
The poker run is in its 15th year.
The event is held on the Saturday after Labor Day to honor the memory of Lindsey Raines, a 2004 Greenbrier West High School graduate and motorcycle rider who died of an aneurysm on Dec. 12, 2006.
The poker run annually raises money to fund scholarships for Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas and James Monroe (new this year) high school students.
A total of $187,000 has been secured for scholarships since the program’s inception.
Registration will be held at the Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg, with a breakfast buffet available for purchase from 9 a.m. to noon.
Route maps will be provided at registration. The last bike in is 4 p.m. at the Rainelle Moose Lodge.
An evening meal will be provided, and there will be music by Half Bad Blue Grass Band.
Fee is $30 per hand, which includes T-shirt, run patch, meal and door prize. Two extra cards can be bought for $10.
Best hand will get $500, and worst hand will be $250.
There are “many unique and valuable prizes” available, organizers say.
There will be an auction and raffle on numerous items.
There will also be 50/50 tickets, with more than 20 chances to win.
Pre-registration is available at Western Auto with cash, check or credit card.
For more details, call Paul Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155.
All motor vehicles are welcome.
A scholarship T-shirt and ride patch will be available, and $20 ladies tank tops are available on request.