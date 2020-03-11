This week Stewards Individual Placement Program joined thousands of Americans across the country to celebrate the valuable contributions of the AmeriCorps members who pledge to “get things done” for our nation as part of the annual AmeriCorps Week, by doing some trail clean up and hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new office in Beckley.
“We are proud to be part of AmeriCorps and grateful for the AmeriCorps members who are getting things done for West Virginia and across the nation,” said Lilibeth Fuentes, AmeriCorps VISTA Leader with Stewards, who is serving her third year as an AmeriCorps VISTA and second year in West Virginia. “Not only are we making a difference in WV, but from our office in Beckley we support AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps VISTA members across the country.”
The weeklong AmeriCorps Week celebration also honors the contributions and support of thousands of local organizations that make AmeriCorps programs possible.
On Tuesday AmeriCorps Stewards and local AmeriCorps members celebrated AmeriCorps week AmeriCorps style, by volunteering to pick up trash along the McManus rails-to-trails in Beckley.
Stewards Individual Placement Program will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new office location at 345 Prince Street, Beckley, Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Stewards will also host an open house after the ribbon cutting along with the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is open to the public, and light finger food and snacks will be available.
“As an organization, it is an absolute honor to provide AmeriCorps services to our local communities here in WV and beyond. We take pride in fostering conservation service in support of communities and ecosystems,” explains April Elkins Badtke, Corps Director. “We have been Beckley’s best kept secret for nearly 20 years, and we look forward to finding ways for members to serve and to be a resource for our communities. “
Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through more than 20,000 schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These citizens have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by natural disasters. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs. The Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps, marked the 25th anniversary of the program last fall, saluting the more than 1.1 million Americans who have pledged to “get things done” since the program’s inception in 1994. Together, they have provided more than 1.6 billion hours of service and earned $4 billion in education scholarships to pay for college or pay back student loans.
Conservation Legacy is a national organization dedicated to supporting locally based conservation service programs. As a program of Conservation Legacy, Stewards Individual Placement Program provides individuals with service and career opportunities to strengthen communities and preserve our natural resources. Participants work with federal agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits building institutional capacity, developing community relationships, and supporting ecosystem health.
To learn more about Stewards Individual Placement Program and Conservation Legacy, visit their websites at stewardslegacy.org and conservation legacy.org.