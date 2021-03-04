With phrasing fit for a queen, Meghan Markle claims the royal family has been lying and spreading gossip about her and husband Prince Harry as the rift between the couple and Buckingham Palace keeps growing.
"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the (family) is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan, 39, told Oprah Winfrey in a teaser of Sunday's CBS prime-time special.
"And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there is a lot that has been lost already."
The clip was released hours after Buckingham Palace announced it would investigate claims in the Times of London that Meghan bullied royal aides, including driving two to quit and undermining a third.
Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about the allegations.
"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned," it said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Meghan called the claims "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."
Prince Harry and Meghan, who were married in May 2018, stepped down from their royal duties in late March after rumors of a rift with his brother, William, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The couple welcomed son Archie in May 2019 and recently announced that Markle is pregnant with another child.
The two-hour prime-time special with Winfrey airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.