lewisburg — “When we don’t vote, we sabotage ourselves,” Eli Baumwell, ACLU-WV policy director, told the Greenbrier Huddle group on Nov. 18.
Baumwell spoke in a video conference to the Greenbrier Huddle and several other organizations around the state. He said the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia works to fulfill the promise of the Bill of Rights for all West Virginians and to ensure “there are no serious threats limiting participation” by citizens.
Baumwell stated only about 50 percent to 60 percent of eligible voters in West Virginia go to the polls for a presidential election, and participation drops to less than 40 percent for midyear elections. He stressed that all voters should check on their current registration and voting district, especially if they have moved or haven’t voted for some time. There was discussion about why West Virginians stay home on Election Day and how stronger voter support could be developed.
Those attending the Greenbrier Huddle group are part of hundreds of small neighborhood associations formed after the countrywide Women’s Marches on Jan. 21, 2017. The Greenbrier Huddle meets monthly to share the work of various projects in the county. Currently, these include the Gleaning Project, the MARVEL Center, the Democratic Women’s meetings and events, local rallies, Poor People’s Campaign, West Virginia candidates, and similar community activities.