The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will hold a Meet The Candidates forum on Wednesday, April 8, at the Raleigh County Convention Center. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the candidates taking the podium at 7:30 a.m.
“This is the only local forum in the area that will give constituents the opportunity to meet their local candidates prior to the primary election on May 12th,” says Heather Ouimette, Chairperson for the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs committee.
The event will be moderated by Jay Quesenberry of Southern Communications and the media panel will consist of Damon Cain, editor, Beckley Newspapers; Dave Kirby, morning news anchor, News Talk WWNR; Keith Thompson, senior account executive, WJLS Radio; Anna Saunders, reporter, WOAY TV; Annie Moore, Capitol Beat reporter, WVVA TV and Riley Phillips, evening anchor, WVNS TV 59 News.
“Our Meet The Candidates forum provides our local business community with an opportunity to learn about the candidates positions on major issues before the May 12 election,” said Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce
Candidates that have already confirmed their attendance are two candidates for County Commission: Ron Hedrick and Greg Duckworth; six candidates for the Office of Mayor: Tony O. Martin, Robert R. Rappold, Marvin R. Robinson, Danielle R. Stewart, Sherry Wade and James P. Wills, Sr.; and thirteen candidates for Common Council: (At-Large) Timothy R. Berry, Ronnie L. Booker, Sherrie R. Hunter and Michael D. Reedy; (Ward 1) Tom Sopher - unopposed; (Ward 2) Robert K. Canter III - unopposed; (Ward 3) Thomas A. Mosley, Robert P. Dunlap III and Frank E. Williams; (Ward 4) Kelly Elkins and Kevin W. Price; and (Ward 5) Janine O. Bullock and Mark Lovell Larkin.
Reserve your seat by contacting Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 304-252-7328 or chamber@brccc.com